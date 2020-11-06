Gear Man Cave Ideas

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR

A 510-hp German rocket in the palm of your hands.

Gear Editor
LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR rear
The famous brick builder enters the world of GT endurance racing with the new Porsche 911 RSR, part of the Technic lineup. Sporting an intricate cockpit including a radar screen and fire suppression system, an aerodynamic design with a raised rear wing, and a burly 6-cylinder engine with moving pistons, the new Porsche is a nice companion to the 2,704-piece Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS released back in 2016. For ages 10 and up, the 1,580-piece 911 RSR set will measure over 5” (13cm) high, 19” (50cm) long and 7” (20cm) wide when completed. Not as many pieces as other Technic sets, this Porsche 911 RSR’s realistic movement and mechanisms are a great way to introduce younger LEGO fans to the world of engineering. Other cool features include a working steering wheel, a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit printed onto the driver’s door, working differential, and independent suspension. The Technic Porsche 911 RSR is likely the closest you’ll get to owning this 510-hp German rocket. It’s available now for US$149.99 and C$199.99 directly from the online LEGO store. Check out more LEGO car sets here.

CATEGORIES:
FeaturedGearMan Cave IdeasPorschePorsche 911

1989 Batmobile Blueprints Provide Inside Look