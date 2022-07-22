New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Changes to Know About

The fact that the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful Type R to date, comes as little surprise. That’s just how redesigns work, where engines get updated or replaced, power specs improve, and handling features gain major tweaks. But what is a shocker, frankly, is how much better the new version looks.

Gone are the massive black bits and ugly angles front to back first introduced with the 2017 Type R, now replaced by a new Civic Type R sporting a low and wide design that’s rightfully sleek and sophisticated with properly integrated advanced aerodynamics. Based on the 11th generation Civic Hatchback, the 2023 Civic Type R focuses on what it is famous for: electrifying performance and exhilarating driving experience – both on the road and racetrack.

Honda celebrates the Civic Type R’s 30 years of existence by giving this popular compact sedan the new life it deserves. Here are all the major performance, styling, and interior changes to know about.

New Civic Type R Performance

Old-school hot hatchback flavour

Apart from improving the suspension and steering performance, the engineers have fitted a more robust and responsive mill. The retuned Honda’s award-winning turbocharged 2.0L engine gets assistance from a revised six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system to make driving more friendly and satisfying. Drivers will neither get sequential transmission nor all-wheel drive or hybrid technology, meaning it is a pure old-fashioned hot hatchback.

2023 Civic Type R. Photo: Honda 2023 Civic Type R. Photo: Honda

More aerodynamic and bigger tires

Honda didn’t reveal the power and performance numbers and the details of the changes made to the powertrain. However, we know the new Type R is lower, longer, and wider than the outgoing model. It also uses a bigger pair of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Thanks to all the changes to the powertrain and aerodynamics, the hot hatch has set a front-wheel-drive lap record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

We do know special engines have been at the heart of previous Type Rs, like this 2018 version we took for a spin, and this 2023 high-performance Civic is no exception. The outgoing Civic Type R found the 2L DI turbo motor seen in the Accord; that Type R’s 306-horsepower powerplant had bespoke internals, additional cooling and a high-flow exhaust system.

Styling Changes for 2023

The new Honda Civic Type R’s styling circles around the advanced integrated aerodynamics. It features a new, more assertive front bumper styling containing a muscular honeycomb grille mesh, bigger front fender grilles, and subtle side sill behind the front wheels that combine with the intakes to improve airflow around the vehicle.

Again, night and day compared to the outgoing Civic Type R styling – particularly, the rear design. Here’s a quick comparison of the new 2023 model vs 2018 model:

Left: 2023 Civic Type R (Photo: Honda) Vs Right: 2018 Civic Type R (Photo: Graham Heeps)

Furthermore, the designers have emphasized the wider stance with broader rear doors unique to the Type R, a remodeled rear spoiler, and a redesigned rear bumper along with a signature triple-exit exhaust and a new diffuser.

Civic buyers will be able to choose from five exterior paints, including Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Grey Pearl.

Interior

The interior is all-new and sporty, offering performance-focused information. The iconic seats sporting red color are there along with carpet and badging of the same color, offset by black elsewhere. A serialized Type R plate finds a place on the dashboard, and suede-like upholstery works to decrease body slippage in high-G driving conditions.

2023 Civic Type R. Photo: Honda 2023 Civic Type R. Photo: Honda

A unique graphic design emerges on the instrument cluster as the driver selects +R driving mode to show the necessary information, such as rpm, rev, and gear position. Additionally, the Honda proprietary data logger offers real-time details based on the driver’s input and vehicle movement.

Other prominent facilities inside include a stopwatch to note lap times and the vehicle’s ability to share driving videos.

Pricing and Availability

Honda plans to launch the 2023 Civic Type R this fall, and the pricing details will be accessible before the on-sale date. We expect to know a lot more in the near future before embracing the last non-electrified Type R (likely) from the Japanese brand.