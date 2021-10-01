A Look at the New Genesis GV60 Coupé Crossover EV

After multiple release of information about the GV60’s design, Genesis have finally given us what to expect from its first dedicated electrical vehicle; the Genesis GV60. But with the compact luxury SUV segment of electric vehicles heats up, the Korean’s newcomer faces stiff competition.

Out the gate, one of the GV60’s key highlight is the ability to unlock and drive without a key. This is made possible by using facial recognition to unlock the vehicle, which can then be started using a fingerprint scanner on the center console.

Let’s talk performance.

Power and performance: what to expect from the 429-hp GV60

Here are some preliminary power specs for the Korean market; North American specs aren’t confirmed but we’re sure this is what to expect when brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle model hits our shores.

Performance Model ( AWD) Standard Model ( RWD) Standard Model ( AWD) Maximum Power (kW) 320 (Sports Mode)

360 (Boost mode) 168 234 Maximum Torque (Nm) 605 (Sports Mode)

700 (Boost mode) 350 604 Fuel Efficiency

(km/kWh) 4.1 (21’ wheel) 5.1 (19’ wheel) 4.5 (19’ wheel) Battery Capacity (kWh) 77.4 77.4 77.4

To emphasize the brand’s move towards electrification, the GV60 is built on the dedicated EV platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) making it the first Genesis vehicle to be built like this. The Genesis GV60 is available in standard rear-wheel-drive model, four-wheel-drive model, and a performance model with four-wheel-drive.

The standard RWD model has a driving range of 451 km or about 280 miles per charge. Also, specs released reveal the Standard RWD Model features 225 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft of torque while the AWD features 314 hp and 446 lb.-ft. The Performance AWD Model is bumped up to 429 hp with a maximum driving range of 368 km or 229 miles per charge and torque reaches 446 lb.-ft. in Sports Mode. All models come with a 77.4kWh battery.

Genesis GV60 Coupé Crossover EV

There’s also a dedicated Boost Mode that lasts 10 seconds and makes the GV60 reach 62 mph in four seconds, although impressive, this fails to beat the 3.5-second achieved by the 577-horsepower Kia EV6 GT.

Or this insane, 1,400-HP Mustang Mach-E GT Drifter (for obvious reasons).

There’s also a quite surprising feature in the electric SUV; the Drift Mode, however, we only know this feature optimizes the distribution of driving power and braking system thus provides athletic driving.

Perhaps a questionable feature is the electric-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) which provides different virtual driving sounds through speakers based on the driving mode, speed and amount of pressure on accelerator pedal.

GV60 Dimensions: what to expect

Length (mm) 4,515 Width (mm) 1,890 Height (mm) 1,580 Wheelbase (mm) 2,900

Other features embedded in the Genesis G60 include:

Road Active Noise Control (ANC-R) technology to minimize noise and achieve silence while driving.

The electronic-Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) that enables optimal distribution of torque to the wheels when turning around at high.

Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Preview ECS), that uses the front camera and navigation system to recognize situations and adjusts the damping force of the suspension accordingly.

The AWD model’s Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) which minimizes power loss and ensures efficient driving when drivers switch between RWD and AWD.

GV60’s new battery charger will hit 80% capacity in about 20 minutes

Genesis GV60 Coupé Crossover EV

With battery conditioning function that ensures optimal conditions by managing battery’s temperature, the GV60’s battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes and the charging capacity has also been increased to fasten slow charging.

On top of all this, the GV60 provides a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function that enables it charge other electronic devices thereby giving the freedom to use electricity regardless of location or outdoor activities.

The GV60’s looks are athletic and all-wheel drive power is respectable – but we’ll wait for the official numbers before we jump on the Genesis EV hype train just yet. The new Genesis GV60 will be available sometime in 2022.

Interior and exterior Genesis GV60 pictures