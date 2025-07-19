Toyota’s New bZ Woodland EV Brings Serious Subaru Energy

Toyota just went from one EV to three in less than a week. The C-HR is reborn as a new compact EV, and the bZ (formerly bZ4X) gets a range of much-needed updates, including more power, more range, a NACS (North American Charging Standard) port for access to Tesla Supercharging stations, and a refreshed exterior design.

Now, Toyota is bringing us the new bZ Woodland, which sounds like a new trim but is a separate model that will be sold alongside it. Think of these new and updated Toyota EVs as three different lengths of sausage, all made with the same ingredients supplied by the bZ.

“Subaru benefited from Toyota’s electric architecture and Toyota got some of Subaru’s off-road knowledge with the use of its X-Mode all-wheel drive system.”

The Woodland adds 5.5 inches (140 mm) of length and 0.8 inches (20 mm) of height to the standard bZ. This directly translates to more cargo space and a boxier, more traditional compact SUV silhouette. Under the hatch, there’s 30 cu ft of space (850 litres), providing a much more practical layout for those who might have thought the bZ was on the small side.

Subaru Vibes, Toyota Refinement

The Woodland designation, first seen as an off-road inspired trim package on the RAV4, signifies that this version of bZ is for those who seek a bit of outdoor fun and a vehicle that’s capable of enabling it.

There’s one available trim, meaning the Woodland is more of a premium proposition with most of the kit included as standard, including front and rear heated seats, dual wirelss phone chargers, a 14-inch infotainment system, over 8 inches of ground clearance, and special roof rails that make it easier to carry cargo boxes or bicycle racks. There will be an option package that includes 18-inch wheels with burly-looking all-terrain tires, a JBL sound system, and ventilated seats.

Related – 2025 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Review: Efficient & Fast But Showing Its Age

375 Horsepower and X-MODE from Subaru

Powertrain: Dual-motor AWD

Dual-motor AWD Horsepower: 375 hp (combined)

375 hp (combined) Battery: 74.7 kWh lithium-ion

74.7 kWh lithium-ion Range: Up to 260 miles / 418 km (estimated)

Up to 260 miles / 418 km (estimated) Charging: DC Fast Charging (Level 3) up to 150 kW; 10–80% charge in ~30 minutes

DC Fast Charging (Level 3) up to 150 kW; 10–80% charge in ~30 minutes Ground Clearance: Over 8 inches

Over 8 inches Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs

Up to 3,500 lbs Off-Road System: X-MODE AWD with Snow/Dirt & Deep Snow/Mud modes

X-MODE AWD with Snow/Dirt & Deep Snow/Mud modes Cargo Space: 30 cu ft (850 litres)

30 cu ft (850 litres) Wheels (Optional): 18-inch with all-terrain tires

The Woodland gets Toyota’s most powerful dual-motor electric powertrain that makes a combined 375 hp. The all-wheel drive system features X-MODE, which you might be familiar with on Subaru, which makes sense as the new Subaru Trailseeker shares a platform with the Woodland.

X-MODE has different settings for snow/dirt or deep snow/mud that optimize brake control and power delivery of the electric motors to enable traction on loose slippery surfaces that might be encountered off-road. It features something Toyota calls grip control that works at low speeds to provide optimum traction on slippery surfaces.

A 74.7 kWh battery provides juice to the motors and can enable the Woodland to travel up to 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge. Toyota claims that with a maximum charging speed of 150 kW, a bZ Woodland can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes hooked up to a Level 3 DC fast charger.

Related – Subaru SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Toyota’s Largest and Most Practical EV SUV





















The new bZ Woodland is similar to the recently revealed Subaru Trailseeker. Subaru benefited from Toyota’s electric architecture and Toyota got some of Subaru’s off-road knowledge with the use of its X-MODE all-wheel drive system. While the Woodland isn’t intended to be a true mudslinger, the increased capability it gets off-road is a welcome addition to an electric vehicle.

The Woodland will be Toyota’s largest and most practical electric SUV and will also be able to tow up to 3,500 lbs. There is no pricing yet, but we expect to find that out closer to its launch in early 2026.