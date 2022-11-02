NISMO’s 450-HP Nissan Z GT4 Debuts at SEMA 2022

Paying homage to the past with some modern flair, the Nissan Z GT4 makes its first public appearance at SEMA 2022. Based on the new 2023 Nissan Z we reviewed here, this specially-constructed Z GT4 gets some extra love for the massive aftermarket show taking place in Las Vegas each year, all backed by extensive testing in Japan, the US, while taking part in some select Japanese races.

The mandate for this race-ready coupe isn’t simply meeting the needs of professional drivers, but to give amateur enthusiasts a glimpse at the Z’s performance and spirited handling — but this Z GT4 is strictly a racing car.

Powered by a VR30DDTT engine putting down 450 horsepower and 443 ft-lbs. of torque, the Z GT4 flaunts Nissan’s traditional ’23’ number from the Japanese brand’s very early racing liveries of the 70’s. Inspired by the original 240Z and Fairlady Z badging, this special edition finds new Z logos on the rear quarter panel, coupled with a clean look adorned in NISMO’s iconic red and black colour scheme.

Rounding out the racing look is a full body kit, rear spoiler, and wheels measuring 18 x 10.5 up front and 18 x 11 in the rear to take on the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Super Taikyu Series in Japan to kickoff the Z GT4’s inaugural 2023 season. The car is scheduled to be supplied from 2024, with orders being accepted from mid-2023.

Nissan Z GT4 specs:

Length 4,380 mm (172.4 in.) Width 1,870 mm (73.6 in.) Weight 1,410 kg (3,108 lbs.)

Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Engine VR30DDTT Displacement 2,997cc Maximum output 450 hp

Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Maximum torque 443 ft-lbs.

Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Wheels Front: 18 x 10.5 Rear: 18 x 11

