2023 Nissan Z First Drive Review

Mont-Tremblant, QC – There were rumours a few years back about the possibility for Nissan to scrap the successor of the 370Z. After all, the sports car market is sandwiched between the electric wave and the SUV trend.

On top of that, with the time, money and energy required to develop a niche sports car for a hand full of adrenaline junkies, it’s totally understandable to see automakers dropping the sports car game all together in favor of SUVs, crossovers or whatever you want to call them.

Fortunately for the passionate side of the car community, the Nissan Z is back, this time without a number in front of the “Z”, which probably indicates that this one is the last of its kind. It’s an unstoppable trend in the industry: Porsche is already working on a fully electric 718 duo and the recently unveiled Ford Mustang is most likely the last ICE-powered generation of the ponycar and the Z, if they do keep this name in the future, will probably meet the same fate.

New retro still works

But for now, Nissan’s only “affordable” sports car is (sort of) all new with a retro twist on the exterior. Indeed, the front end and the silhouette are both homages to the very first Z-car, the 240Z, and the rear end, mainly the taillights, point directly at the ones used on the 90’s 300ZX.

Some will say that this inspiration from two previous cars doesn’t mix very well, but one thing is for sure: the 2023 Nissan Z definitely looks the part besides the two previous generations of the model, the 350Z and 370Z.

2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Let’s just say that we encountered a few thumbs up on our way to Circuit Mont-Tremblant where one of the most demanding tracks in Canada was awaiting a few local autojournalists ready to have a go in a controlled environment. But before I describe my driving impressions, let’s focus on what you need to know about this seventh generation of the model.

New components

Under the hood, the normally aspirated 3.7L V6 engine is replaced by a new twin-turbo 3.0L V6 borrowed from the Infiniti Q50/Q60 cars. Behind this new powerplant, a choice of two transmissions is available: a good old manual 6-speed gearbox or a brand new 9-speed automatic unit with paddle shift levers for a better feel of the car.

With power of 400 hp and 350 ft-lb of torque, this new powerplant is clearly better than the old V6, although the twin turbos do have an influence on the noise level. The new Z is indeed much quieter, even if more insulation would be welcomed inside.

Jump down to the new Z’s key specs here.

2023 Nissan Z interior

2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Based on a stiffer version of the old platform, the latest Z kept a few easter eggs from the 370Z, especially inside where the circular vents in the door panels or a few buttons are reused in the newer car. But then again, this is how a brand like Nissan keeps alive a niche model like the Z, by reusing components. And fans of the model should be happy the model is still around, even with these little corner-cutting measures!

In the end, this new dash looks modern with the digital gauge cluster and the touch screen in the centre. And the designers kept a few details intact like those three analog gauges (boost, turbo and voltmeter), on top, a nice-looking steering wheel and a simple centre console.

The suspension has been reworked for a smoother damping with new monotube shock absorbers, while wider tires and available performance brakes borrowed from the old 370Z Nismo are a great addition. There is also a mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential available on Performance grade and above, and even a Launch control system on all automatic equipped cars and the Performance manual equipped Zs.

Sport or Performance?

Obviously, the cheaper Sport model is interesting at a starting price of $39,990 with either manual or automatic transmission (in Canada, $46,498 or $47,998 with the automatic), but this base Z is lacking a few performance goodies, hence the Performance name for that much more expensive version of the car.

The Sport trim comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and running lights, front and rear sensors for parking assistance, a 12.3-inch digital gauge display, a smart key and start button, automatic climate control, an 8-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and six speakers, six airbags, smart cruise control and an array of safety features.

Exclusively painted in Ikazuchi Yellow with a black roof, the Z Proto Spec gets a bronze finish on the Rays wheels, yellow calipers, limited badging and yellow details on the console and seats.

The Performance trim is much pricier at $49,990 with either transmissions (In Canada, C$58,498 with the manual transmission and C$59,998 with the automatic). As its name suggests, this one is performance oriented. It includes 19-inch Rays wheels, a mechanical limited-slip differential, front and rear spoilers, performance brakes with red calipers, power and heated leather seats, aluminium pedals, a Bose audio system with eight speakers, Nissan Connect services and a wireless Internet connection.

Nissan also offers the Proto Spec trim, but this limited edition is an expensive toy at $52,990 (C$64,248 for the manual or C$65,748 for the automatic in Canada). Exclusively painted in Ikazuchi Yellow with a black roof, the Z Proto Spec gets a bronze finish on the Rays wheels, yellow calipers, limited badging and yellow details on the console and seats.

A great driver’s car?

In the end, a Nissan Z needs to be a great car to drive. It’s not meant to be utilitarian or save gas, its main purpose is to put a smile on the driver’s face, and on that note, the new Z is pretty good… especially on the road where this new suspension setup makes the car a little comfier than the old 370Z.

2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Nissan Z. Photo: Vincent Aubé

The new drivetrain is a great improvement with lots of torque and almost no turbo lag, thanks to the recirculation valve, which allows for quicker throttle response. Some will argue that the new V6 is quieter than the previous normally aspirated engine, but in straight lines, this new powerhouse is quite convincing.

The manual transmission is also great to play with, but don’t expect a precise lever like the one found in Porsches for example. The automatic equipped Z is the fastest car here, but even with the paddle shifters, it’s not as engaging, which is why the manual Z is the one to get for purists.

I had a chance to drive the car at the launch in Las Vegas back in May and the car impressed a lot on the twisty roads, but on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the car’s new suspension proved to be too soft for a day at the track. Most likely, if Nissan approves a Nismo version of the Z, this will be the one to get for hard-core drivers.

This time around though, Mother nature decided to ruin our experience of the Z at Circuit Mont-Tremblant. It rained for the most part of that morning and there was just no grip at all after a weekend of racing where the rubber laid on the track mixed with water made things even harder for anyone driving on that surface.

This forced our lead race car driver, Valérie Limoges, who had just won the Nissan Sentra Cup championship a day earlier, to slow down on the beautiful curves of the circuit. Let’s just say we couldn’t push as hard as we wanted to on the straights or in the bends. It’s a good thing the previous day on the curvy roads around Mont-Tremblant, the Z car performed quite well despite some potholes here and there.

Takeaway

I maintain my opinion on the new 2023 Nissan Z. It’s a great driver’s car – especially in Performance grade with the manual gearbox –, but It’s lacking some hardware for an intensive use in a closed-circuit environment. A bit of work on the suspension and some track-oriented brake pads are a great way to start… if track days is your definition of a well-spent weekend at the track of course!

2023 Nissan Z Specifications