If you want a vehicle offering more space than a sedan and better utility than a hatchback, you should pick a small SUV. They are equally capable of larger utility vehicles thanks to the same tech, comfort, and safety features. In terms of fuel economy, they travel more than their larger siblings do. When we talk about the small SUVs, Nissan is one manufacturer that takes them very seriously.
We mean they have an extensive SUV lineup with a growing interest in the subcompact segment. The Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport/Qashqai, and Juke are four small SUVs you should consider for your families or even for solo driving on a highway. These offer the comfort and tech that suit an active lifestyle.
Nissan also added the all-electric Ariya, read more about the new EV here.
Let’s take a quick look at Nissan’s small SUVs one by one:
Kicks
If you look for a stylish small SUV with enough tech to justify its price tag, the Nissan Kicks may be the answer, first arriving to North America for 2018 (here’s our 2018 Kicks review). The city crossover boasts a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine good for 122 horsepower. The mill sends power to front wheels only through a CVT transmission.
Unfortunately, AWD is non-existent for this model. Nissan estimates fuel economy of 31 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway; or 7.7 L/100 km city, 6.6 highway, and 7.2 combined
The 2021 Kicks S starts at around $19,500 (C$19,898 in Canada), and the price can jump to $21,940 ($24,998 in Canada) for the SR trim.
Key features
Safety Shield 360 and Intelligent Emergency Braking come standard
Lightweight 1.6L engine conserves fuel
Refreshed interior and exterior current model
Rogue Sport/Qashqai
Sitting between the Rogue and Kicks, the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport (called the Qashqai in Canada) has a sharper design and is bigger than before. The mild-hybrid 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline mill creates 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 240 Newton-meters (177 pound-feet) of torque or a little higher 156 hp (kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft).
The power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Select the new Rogue Sport with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) if you want to enjoy the all-wheel-drive. The EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for front-wheel-drive model.
There are plenty of things inside to admire, such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. The Android Auto capability is manual, while the Apple CarPlay connectively is wireless. The price starts at US$23,960 and goes as high as US$28,590 for the range-topping SL trim.
Key features
Bigger footprint than outgoing model
12.3-inch digital driver’s display
Available AWD
Rogue
Nissan has done an excellent job updating the new 2021 Rogue by giving it more attention to detail and improving the level of refinement. The result is a crossover with better seating placement and a more refined interior, offering plenty of standard and optional facilities.
The power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder generating 181 horsepower, mated to a CVT. Customers can also opt for a three-cylinder turbo for better fuel economy ratings. The official EPA fuel economy is 27 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway for the 2.5L engine (FWD). The price starts at US$25,750, and all-wheel-drive is optional in the US.
Key features
New model completely redesigned inside & out
3 hi-tech displays
New drive modes
Juke
Editor’s Note: Juke is no longer available in North America as of 2018, but it’s still a part of Nissan’s SUV family.
Well, the Nissan Juke has been discontinued across North America, making room for the less powerful and arguably much less ugly Nissan Kicks. However, the odd-ball subcompact – which was available from 2010 to 2018 – is still available in overseas markets and is redesigned for 2021, toning down its polarizing looks.
The 2021 finds Juke 19-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and a host of driver-assist features including forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic-sign recognition, driver attention monitoring, and so on.
The power comes from a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder producing 113 horsepower and 180Nm of torque. The engine pairs with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Key features
Less quirky-looking than before (still quirky, though)
19-inch wheels
Plenty of top cabin features as standard