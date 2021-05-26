If you want a vehicle offering more space than a sedan and better utility than a hatchback, you should pick a small SUV. They are equally capable of larger utility vehicles thanks to the same tech, comfort, and safety features. In terms of fuel economy, they travel more than their larger siblings do. When we talk about the small SUVs, Nissan is one manufacturer that takes them very seriously.

We mean they have an extensive SUV lineup with a growing interest in the subcompact segment. The Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport/Qashqai, and Juke are four small SUVs you should consider for your families or even for solo driving on a highway. These offer the comfort and tech that suit an active lifestyle.

Nissan also added the all-electric Ariya, read more about the new EV here.

Let’s take a quick look at Nissan’s small SUVs one by one:







The 2020 Nissan Kicks interior provides ample passenger space throughout the cabin, including best-in-class front seat legroom. Among the available technology is the Intelligent Around View® Monitor. For the 2020 model year, Kicks adds standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology.

The Nissan Kicks offers efficient packaging for urban adventure use. The rear hatch opens high enough for a six-foot tall person to access the cargo area without having to duck. Kicks offers a total of 53.1 cu/ft of usable cargo space.



Kicks

If you look for a stylish small SUV with enough tech to justify its price tag, the Nissan Kicks may be the answer, first arriving to North America for 2018 (here’s our 2018 Kicks review). The city crossover boasts a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine good for 122 horsepower. The mill sends power to front wheels only through a CVT transmission. - Advertisement - Unfortunately, AWD is non-existent for this model. Nissan estimates fuel economy of 31 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway; or 7.7 L/100 km city, 6.6 highway, and 7.2 combined The 2021 Kicks S starts at around $19,500 (C$19,898 in Canada), and the price can jump to $21,940 ($24,998 in Canada) for the SR trim. Key features Safety Shield 360 and Intelligent Emergency Braking come standard Lightweight 1.6L engine conserves fuel Refreshed interior and exterior current model

















Rogue Sport/Qashqai

Sitting between the Rogue and Kicks, the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport (called the Qashqai in Canada) has a sharper design and is bigger than before. The mild-hybrid 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline mill creates 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 240 Newton-meters (177 pound-feet) of torque or a little higher 156 hp (kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft). - Advertisement - The power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Select the new Rogue Sport with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) if you want to enjoy the all-wheel-drive. The EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for front-wheel-drive model. There are plenty of things inside to admire, such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. The Android Auto capability is manual, while the Apple CarPlay connectively is wireless. The price starts at US$23,960 and goes as high as US$28,590 for the range-topping SL trim. Key features Bigger footprint than outgoing model 12.3-inch digital driver’s display Available AWD



























Rogue

Nissan has done an excellent job updating the new 2021 Rogue by giving it more attention to detail and improving the level of refinement. The result is a crossover with better seating placement and a more refined interior, offering plenty of standard and optional facilities. The power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder generating 181 horsepower, mated to a CVT. Customers can also opt for a three-cylinder turbo for better fuel economy ratings. The official EPA fuel economy is 27 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway for the 2.5L engine (FWD). The price starts at US$25,750, and all-wheel-drive is optional in the US. Key features New model completely redesigned inside & out 3 hi-tech displays New drive modes









Juke

Editor’s Note: Juke is no longer available in North America as of 2018, but it’s still a part of Nissan’s SUV family.