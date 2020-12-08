Nissan has significantly updated its big Armada SUV’s interior for 2021, coupled with worthy exterior styling changes, mainly up front. From a more rugged yet upscale exterior design to a simplified interior gaining additional tech and features.

In 2016, this full-size SUV got a complete redesign including a fresh look, a more powerful 5.6L V8 borrowed from the full-size Titan pickup good for 390-hp, all upon a newly introduced body-on-frame platform. While still in its second-generation for 2021, this mid-cycle Armada refresh indeed steps it up — and in a crowed sport utility space, that’s exactly what buyers demand.

New Nissan Armada Interior: what’s new for 2021?

2021 Nissan Armada. Photo: Nissan

Bigger, better 12.3-inch touch screen with a simpler centre stack layout

Up front in the cabin, the centre stack is completely new sporting a much cleaner layout than the outgoing model; it now includes a new easily accessible power outlet.

Gone is the 8-inch touch screen, replaced by a more robust 12.3-inch touch screen nicely incorporated up top. With the new screen comes better resolution, jumping up from 800×480 to 1920×720. Nissan says the new screen is the largest in the full-size SUV class, at the moment.

Driver front and centre is a new 7-inch driver assistant display. Best part? It comes standard in all 2021 Armada trims.

2021 Nissan Armada. Photo: Nissan

Interior layout and colours

This remains an 8-passenger SUV, with Captain’s Chairs still an available option. The SL trim gets leather as standard, while the Platinum will come with new quilted leather. Four interior colour options include:

Charcoal

Almond

Brown

Black

Tech: the worthy standard features

Of course, there’s more technology and features inside the new model.

Aside from the new, larger screen, expect the 2021 Armada to get NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, WiFi hotspot, wireless charging, 4 USB ports (two in the front and rear), and view monitor all as standard.

A couple options include the Intelligent Rearview Mirror (a camera rearview mirror), and more robust entertainment system for those long family road trips.

2021 Nissan Armada. Photo: Nissan

At first glance, this beast looks much more rugged while still maintaining its more upscale look — something Nissan and cousin Infiniti seem to pull of nicely compared to the competitors.

The 2021 Armada’s biggest style changes come up front where nearly everything is new and updated — and frankly, looks much better than the 2020 model. The list includes a new front grille flanked by a new front fenders and a reshaped hood up top; add new LED headlights & foglight nestled into a new front bumper, to round out this list.

And that new Nissan logo? The Armada is the first model to floss it on a production model.

The rear styling also finds updates including new LED taillights, a revised rear bumper, and new rear combination lamps.

2021 Armada’s 5.6L V8 and improved towing capacity

Powering this beast is the same 5.6L DOHC Endurance V8 engine carried over from 2020, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. This setup solidifies the Armada as the most powerful in the full-size SUV segment, putting down 400-hp at 5,800 rpm and 413 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Here’s how the 2021 Armada’s power compares to the competitors:

Model Horsepower (hp) Torque (lb.-ft.) Engine 2021 Nissan Armada 400 416 5.6L V8 2021 Toyota Sequoia 381 401 5.7L V8 2020 Ford Expedition 375 470 3.5L V6 2021 Chevy Tahoe 355 383 5.3L V8

Improved towing features

Same goes for pulling power — the Armada’s 8,500 lbs. towing capacity doesn’t change for 2021 and remains the best in its class; it now features both a trailer brake controller and trailer sway control, as standard.

The updated 2021 Nissan Armada hits dealership floors in January 2021.

2021 Armada interior and exterior pictures: