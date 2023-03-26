2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+ First Drive Review

The electric vehicle (EV) market is heating up in a hurry. It seems every time we turn around a manufacturer is introducing a new EV, and both mainstream and premium brands alike are getting on board, many of which are unveiling their first efforts. Heck, there are even all-new brands like Vinfast (up against the VF 7), Rivian and Lucid charging on to the scene.

Nissan is no stranger to building EVs having sold more than half a million units of the Leaf over the past dozen years, with no fewer than 19 new EV models on the way from the Japanese company by 2030. The 2023 Ariya not only represents the first of these new offerings, but also a giant step forward in terms of style, capability and luxury for Nissan’s electrified effort.

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Key Features: Show Car Style

Premium Interior Finishes

Smooth Performance Direct Competitors: Volkswagen ID.4 Kia EV6 Tesla Model Y

How Much the 2023 Ariya Costs

Starting at $43,190 for the Engage FWD (starting at $52,998 CAD Engage FWD trim in Canada), the most affordable, front-wheel-drive Ariya is priced competitively against other mainstream offerings like the Volkswagen ID.4, Kia EV6 and Toyota BZ4x.

Our subject here is the all-wheel-drive version, awkwardly dubbed Ariya e-4ORCE, and it rings in $7,500 more at $60,598, though it includes some additional niceties like a power panoramic moonroof, power liftgate, and a head-up display.

Price up there with Cadillac Lyriq, Audi Q4 e-tron and Tesla Model Y

Top-spec Platinum+ e-4ORCE model climbs to $60,190 (In Canada, top-spec Premiere models climb to $69,998), which puts this priciest Ariya head-to-head with premium brand offerings like the Cadillac Lyriq, Audi Q4 e-tron and Tesla Model Y.

Nissan Ariya Interior

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Fortunately, the range-topping Ariya is surprisingly posh, with interior finishes that meet or exceed those of the premium-brand competitors. The cockpit design is particularly well done with plenty of suede-like surfaces on the dash and door panels, plus a swath of synthetic wood with haptic controls cleverly embedded.

The interior design is meant to feel like a favourite café with the chairs utilizing Nissan’s excellent heated Zero Gravity treatment from other Nissan SUV models, and a motorized drawer that opens to double as a coffee table.

The centre console cleverly motors forward and back as well, enabling the driver to place the shifter control, drive mode button and of course the cupholders containing those precious caffeinated beverages, in the optimal position.

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The Ariya is a comfortable and spacious place for up to five occupants with decent leg- and head-room both front and rear, and under the power hatchback, the cargo hold expands to nearly 1,700 L of real estate with the rear seat folded flat.

Nissan has also thrown all of its latest technology at the Ariya, from a pair of 12-inch screens in front of the driver, to an infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay (though Android Auto requires a cable) and very good responsiveness.

There’s also a comprehensive suite of active safety components including automated cruise control with emergency braking, plus lane-keeping, blind spot monitoring, and automated parking assist.

Our American-spec test car featured Nissan’s ProPilot 2.0, that enables hands-free driving and lane-change assist on hundreds of thousands of mapped highway kilometers, unfortunately the system cannot yet operate in Canada.

Performance & Drive Impressions

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Initial reports on the front-drive Ariya have described it as a rather sedate performer, but the addition of a second motor transforms the Nissan considerably. Horsepower improves from 238 hp to 389 (or 335 if the standard-range battery is spec’ed), while torque doubles from 221 lb-ft, to a prodigious 442 lb-ft (413 with standard battery).

Nissan claims it’s enough to zap the e-4ORCE to 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.1 seconds, shaving 2.5 seconds from the FWD version’s time.

It’s enough to make the Ariya pleasingly quick, but more importantly, Nissan has engineered that power to be delivered smoothly and in a more linear fashion than in some of its EV competition, aiding to an overall feeling of sophistication and refinement.

Ariya e-4ORCE’s range can’t match a Tesla Model Y, and its power and performance aren’t as sizzling as a Mustang Mach-E GT or Kia EV6 GT, the Nissan is priced against those models.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system not only improves traction on slippery surfaces, but it also helps the Ariya e-4ORCE become a competent handler with power being distributed where it’s put to best use where the most grip is available. This helps the Ariya exit corners with gusto, keeping its composure even when driven aggressively.

Driving the Ariya on the smooth, curvy roads north of San Francisco, it proved capable at higher speeds, but feels happier as a high-speed cruiser than a genuinely sporty car.

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The basic trim in either FWD or AWD formats gets a 63 kWh battery, estimated to deliver 348 km and 330 km, respectively. All other trims receive the larger 87 kWh battery that’s rated for a decent 490 km range in FWD and 428 km in AWD.

While our test loop didn’t allow the battery to deplete below 40%, it appeared to be on track for a 390 km range with the combination of highway and back-road driving done.

At a DC fast charger, the Ariya is limited to a charge rate of 130 kW, which falls well short of what Kia and Hyundai’s EVs are rated for in optimal conditions. Even still, Nissan claims the Ariya can recharge from 10% – 80% in 35 minutes.

Verdict: is the Ariya e-4ORCE worth it?

While the Ariya e-4ORCE’s range can’t match a Tesla Model Y, and its power and performance aren’t as sizzling as a Mustang Mach-E GT or Kia EV6 GT, the Nissan is priced against those models.

Still, the Ariya offers a higher level of comfort, luxury and arguably style than those competitors, giving it a unique standing in its EV segment. It’s an impressive offering from a company well-versed in making EVs and worth a shopper’s consideration.

Front-wheel-drive Ariya models are arriving in dealerships now, while e-4ORCE models are scheduled to begin arriving later this spring.

