Porsche unveils ultra-exclusive 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America

It’s been 70 years since Porsche revealed the USA-specific 356 America Roadster, a more powerful, lightweight special that inspired the legendary 356 Speedster. To celebrate the anniversary – and 30 years since the 964-generation 911 America Roadster came to US shores – Porsche is introducing the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America as an ultra-limited edition for the 2023 model year.

Special treatment to the 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet

Just 100 of the distinctive convertibles will come to the USA, with a further 15 to be sold in Canada. The RWD, manual transmission-only machine is mechanically identical to the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet but gets an exclusive look inside and out, thanks to Porsche’s personalization division, Exclusive Manufaktur. The 2022 911 GTS gained big updates.

The paint is a new shade, Azure Blue 356, which is billed as a modern interpretation of the 356 America Roadster’s deep blue. It’ll be exclusive to the America for now but should become more widely available in later model years. Porsche originally considered three different exterior colours for the America – red, white and blue, naturally – but opted for a single, blue model that brings white and red into the mix in other ways.

The RS Spyder Design wheels are Porsche’s first to incorporate three different colours. The rims are predominantly white but are then hand masked and painted with a thin red pinstripe around the edge and silver spoke faces that are said to evoke the 356’s chrome hub caps. White and red badging and graphics complement the wheels while the America becomes the first 992-generation 911 Cabriolet to have a satin black windshield frame.

Black was chosen for the leather interior, too, to enable the design team to play with the details, notably stitching in contrasting Guards Red and Pebble Grey – the latter chosen as a more subtle alternative to white. Additional red stitching on the steering wheel and elsewhere is available as an option.

Other unique interior features are illuminated doorsill plates commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 356 America Roadster, red seat belts, the tachometer in white and a heated GT Sport steering wheel.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is available to order now and given the very limited volume, is expected to sell out quickly. Subject to the current supply issues affecting the auto industry, it will reach showrooms in late-2022.