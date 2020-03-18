“Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” according to Ram’s head honchos. So introducing the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition to the lineup makes sense, coming on the heels of the Lone Star edition Ram 1500 which is FCA’s most popular truck in Texas.

Back in 2019, the truck brand also revealed the Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with an upscale rancher and country vibe.

Blending popular appearance and luxury features into one luxury pickup package, this new addition will only be offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states. “Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology,” Ram adds.

Also Read: 4 Things That Make the New 2019 Ram 1500 Tailgate So Special

Much like the Lone Star edition, the new Laramie Southwest Edition is clean with touches of chrome that don’t look cheesy. Photo: Ram

Clean exterior styling void of chrome overload

On the styling front, the Laramie Southwest Edition is a clean looking pickup with body-colored bumpers, mirrors and grille surround. The chrome touches are subtle and kept to a minimum to include tow hooks, grille inserts, body side moldings and polished 20-inch wheels.

A nice touch are the power side steps neatly tucked when the truck is parked or on the move.

This Ram 1500’s interior builds on premium base

This truck is all premium so expect a cabin with all the tech and features you’d expect — from the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen to a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and safety features like Blind-spot Monitoring and and electronic trailer brake control.

With Quad and Crew Cab body configurations, this Ram 1500 is available in all powertrain options and will hit the Texas market sometime Spring 2020 starting at $47,075 including $1,695 destination fee.