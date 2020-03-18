This New Luxury Special Edition Ram 1500 Joins the 2020 Lineup But Only Down South

2020 Ram 1500 laramie southwest edition front view
Home Ram

Offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states

News Editor

“Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” according to Ram’s head honchos. So introducing the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition to the lineup makes sense, coming on the heels of the Lone Star edition Ram 1500 which is FCA’s most popular truck in Texas.

Back in 2019, the truck brand also revealed the Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with an upscale rancher and country vibe.

Blending popular appearance and luxury features into one luxury pickup package, this new addition will only be offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states. “Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology,” Ram adds.

Also Read: 4 Things That Make the New 2019 Ram 1500 Tailgate So Special

2020 Ram 1500 laramie southwest edition rear view
Much like the Lone Star edition, the new Laramie Southwest Edition is clean with touches of chrome that don’t look cheesy. Photo: Ram

Clean exterior styling void of chrome overload

On the styling front, the Laramie Southwest Edition is a clean looking pickup with body-colored bumpers, mirrors and grille surround. The chrome touches are subtle and kept to a minimum to include tow hooks, grille inserts, body side moldings and polished 20-inch wheels.

A nice touch are the power side steps neatly tucked when the truck is parked or on the move.

This Ram 1500’s interior builds on premium base

This truck is all premium so expect a cabin with all the tech and features you’d expect — from the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen to a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and safety features like Blind-spot Monitoring and and electronic trailer brake control.

With Quad and Crew Cab body configurations, this Ram 1500 is available in all powertrain options and will hit the Texas market sometime Spring 2020 starting at $47,075 including $1,695 destination fee. 

2020 Ram 1500 laramie southwest edition interior cabin
Buyers have a choice of either a bench or buckets seats. All Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Editions are delivered with a heavy-duty Mopar locking console when the bucket seat option is selected. Photo: Ram
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedRam

TRENDING NOW

News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

Newron Motors’ Wood-Accented Cruiser Takes Electric Motorcycles to a New Level

Amee Reehal -
Sprinting 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3-seconds, the EV-1 electric cruiser motorcycle fast charges, travels far, all with more wood than Grandma's TV room.
Read more
Ford Ranger

New Off-Road Upgrade Package Transforms The Ford Ranger Into a True Performance Beast

News Editor -
2020 Ford Ranger fans looking for real performance upgrades are in luck with California-based APG's new ProRunner Series 1 package for true off-roaders.
Read more
BMW X Series

First Drive: 2020 BMW X5M Review

Doug Firby -
Not only is the 3rd-generation X5M the most energetic yet, but it's also just wicked fun. Our full review of BMW's redesigned performance SUV for 2020.
Read more
Subaru WRX & WRX STI

Subaru Unleashes the “White Thunder” Limited Edition 2020 WRX STI

News Editor -
Only 75 units of this special edition 2020 WRX STI will be sold. Built on the already capable Sport-tech trim, a brake upgrade, and worthy cosmetic upgrade.
Read more
Porsche 911

Redesigned 641-HP 911 Turbo S Hits New Performance Levels for 2021

News Editor -
The new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S release date is set for late 2020 with orders open in April. But with more power than ever, expect a higher price tag too.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Crushed Iconic Movie & TV Cars That Belong on Your Wall

Gear Editor -
Brought to life using only pens or pencils on cotton paper, Milan-based artist Alessandro Paglia smashes our favourite iconic movie & TV cars to the ground.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
new ram truck Laramie Longhorn – Crew Cab white front view

New Ram Truck’s Laramie Longhorn Edition Goes Upscale Country

2019 ram heavy duty

New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Reaches Next-Level Torque

2017-ram-1500-rebel-mojave-sand-limited-edition

Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December