TRX vs Raptor R_ Two Ways to Build a Supertruck

Ram did the right thing by bringing back the popular yet short-lived Hellcat truck for 2027. That puts pressure back on its only rival, the F-150 Raptor R, first unveiled for 2023. Both chase the same idea (a factory-built supertruck). Still, they arrive there using very different engineering priorities, making a side-by-side look at the numbers and hardware worth revisiting. Here’s how they compare for performance, interior, and styling.

Performance & Handling Winner: Ram TRX

2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX

On paper, the Ram TRX still stands apart as the most powerful production gas half-ton pickup ever built, and that matters in a category defined by excess. Its 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque give it a clear advantage in outright output, straight-line performance, and high-speed off-road potential. The TRX’s full-time four-wheel-drive system also sets it apart from the Raptor R’s part-time setup, offering consistent traction across varying surfaces without driver intervention. (Note, Raptor R uses a part-time 4WD system with an automatic 4A mode.)

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

While the Raptor R has proven itself dynamically (particularly in technical terrain and controlled off-road driving), the TRX’s updated Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive suspension and increased power figures suggest a truck engineered to dominate wide-open desert environments and high-speed runs. Based strictly on specifications, drivetrain configuration, and performance intent, the TRX retains the edge as the more extreme performance-focused pickup. But let’s be honest, they’re both extreme performance-focused pickups.

Ram SRT TRX and F-150 Raptor R Specs Compared

Spec Ram TRX (2027) Ford F-150 Raptor R Engine 6.2L Supercharged V8 5.2L Supercharged V8 Horsepower 777 hp 720 hp Torque 680 lb-ft 640 lb-ft 0–60 mph 3.5 sec ~3.6–3.7 sec Drivetrain Full-time 4WD Part-time 4WD Suspension Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive FOX Live Valve adaptive Max Tire Size 35-inch 37-inch (standard)

Interior Winner: Ram TRX

2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ram’s interior advantage is decisive. The TRX blends supertruck aggression with genuine luxury in a way the Raptor R doesn’t match. The 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital cluster, and head-up display create a cockpit that feels both modern and purpose-built, while features like massaging front seats, ventilated and reclining rear seats, and a full suede headliner elevate it beyond typical off-road fare.

Material quality is another differentiator: real carbon fiber, leather-wrapped surfaces, and thoughtful stitching details make the cabin feel closer to a premium SUV than a hardcore pickup. The Raptor R is functional and tough, but the TRX delivers a richer, more indulgent environment. One that makes long highway drives just as satisfying as wide-open trail runs.

Interior Key Features Compared

Interior Feature Ram TRX (2027) Ford F-150 Raptor R (2024–2025) Center Touchscreen 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 12-inch SYNC 4 Digital Gauge Cluster 12.3-inch 12-inch Head-Up Display Standard (10-inch field of view) Not available Audio System 19-speaker Harman Kardon (900W) 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen Wireless Phone Charging Dual wireless pads (class-exclusive) Single wireless pad Front Seat Features Heated, ventilated, massaging Heated only Rear Seat Features Heated, ventilated, reclining Heated only Interior Materials Leather, suede headliner, carbon fiber Leather, performance-focused trim Driver Assist Highlight Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (L2+) Adaptive Cruise (hands-on)

Styling Winner: Ford F-150 Raptor R

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Raptor R wins on styling by embracing purpose over spectacle. Its wider stance, functional vents, and standard 37-inch tires communicate off-road intent immediately, without leaning too heavily into theatrics. The design feels cohesive and authentic; every element looks engineered rather than styled for attention.

While the TRX is undeniably dramatic, its visual aggression can border on excess, especially with bold graphics and accents. The Raptor R’s cleaner execution, combined with subtle performance cues, gives it a more timeless, mission-focused look that will likely age better. It looks like it belongs in the desert at full tilt, not just parked outside a cars-and-coffee meet. Ultimately, that’s a personal choice, of course.

Takeaway

2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX and Ram 1500 SRT TRX Bloodshot Night Edition

The Raptor R is engineered as a highly controlled, technically capable off-road machine, with a chassis and suspension setup that has proven its effectiveness in real-world driving, particularly in demanding terrain. The TRX, by contrast, is defined by its unapologetic focus on power, speed, and spectacle. With significantly higher output, full-time four-wheel drive, and a luxury-forward interior, the TRX positions itself as the most extreme expression of the performance pickup formula.

For buyers drawn to maximum horsepower, straight-line performance, and muscle-car character in a full-size truck, the TRX stands apart as the bolder, more visceral option. The Raptor R remains the choice for drivers prioritizing precision and trail composure, but the TRX exists to push limits—and expectations—within the segment. And, in fairness, the 2027 TRX is a newer product. Ford, it’s your move next.

