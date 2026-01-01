Comeback: Killing the Ram TRX Was a Mistake Stellantis Just Fixed

If there’s one truck trend that’s dominated the 2020s, it’s the rise of the off-road supertruck. GMC has the four-letter-word-eliciting Hummer EV, Ford has the unhinged supercharged F-150 Raptor R, and Ram? Well, it’s been a complicated path. A few years ago, you could walk into your local Chrysler showroom and sign your firstborn away for a Hellcat-powered Ram TRX.

The Death of the TRX Wasn’t About Demand

Unfortunately, it ended up being a short-lived four-wheeled party, as 2023 marked the last year of the TRX followed closely by the introduction of the sensible 540-horsepower six-cylinder Ram 1500 RHO. However, if you missed the boat the first time around, you’re in luck. The Ram 1500 SRT TRX is back, and it’s more outrageous than ever.

It wasn’t that long ago when Stellantis announced an end to decades of V8 reign. Under the leadership of Carlos Tavares, the iconic Hemi V8 started gently moving into that goodnight, with the phase-out of the LX-platform cars, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 as a whole, and the Ram TRX after 2023. The engine platform was simply seen as too wasteful, too uneconomical, too outdated to redevelop or keep soldiering on with. Funny how things change.

The Rules Changed…TRX Came Roaring Back

Cut to 2026, and we’re in an entirely different environment. Tavares is out at Stellantis, and the whole Corporate Average Fuel Economy system in America has been turned upside-down. Short-term penalties for especially resource-intensive vehicles no longer exist, and with that 800-pound Gorilla of legislation rendered fangless, the Hemi is back. The 5.7-liter V8 returned to the Ram 1500 in 2025 (along with an electric variant), and with Ford still offering the 720-horsepower F-150 Raptor R baja-blaster, it’s prime time for a bigger, badder dinosaur to re-enter the ring.

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX is a six-figure plaything, a toy for grown-up adolescents with deep pockets.

While the old TRX’s 702-horsepower supercharged V8 was plenty potent, the team at Stellantis’ SRT rocket-science division seems to have a chip on its shoulder. How does 777 horsepower sound, an angel number from a Hellcat engine? Not only does this mean the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX is the most powerful production pickup truck ever, but it should also be good for a 3.5-second zero-to-60 mph sprint. On knobbly 35-inch all-terrain tires. Those tires also explain why Ram’s apex predator is electronically capped at 118 MPH, to prevent it from destroying its own meats. How metal is that?

Obviously, there’s a whole lot more to the revived Ram 1500 SRT TRX than raw power. A clever transfer case has several selectable torque splits ranging from 50:50 for rock crawling to 25:75 for high-speed sand shenanigans. Speaking of, second-generation Bilstein e2 Blackhawk adaptive dampers are on tap to land this sucker like a pillow on Mars. Oh, and don’t forget the locking differential out back for traction over gnarly terrain.

In case the oily bits alone don’t satisfy your inner child, there’s a new Tyrannosaurus Rex emblem on the tailgate and one of the most ridiculously named special editions of all time on offer. It’s called the Bloodshot Night Edition and looks like a Metal Mulisha skate shoe, if a skate shoe could do a four-wheel burnout. Think red and black everything, and graphics that scream motocross at 130 decibels.

New Ram TRX arrives in the second half of 2026 at $88,470

Obviously, this level of warranty-backed off-road performance doesn’t come cheap. The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX is a six-figure plaything, a toy for grown-up adolescents with deep pockets. Oh, and if you’re looking at fuel economy, you’re looking at the wrong truck. The top-dog Ram promises to be an absolute belly-laugh, and it wouldn’t be here without change, for better or worse.