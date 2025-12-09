Electric & HybridSubaru EV & Hybrid

Subaru’s New 2026 EVs Compared: Which Model Should You Buy?

Amee Reehal
By Amee Reehal
3 min.
2026 Subaru Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker_ Range, Charging, and Price Compared
2026 Subaru Trailseeker Vs. Uncharted (Photos: Amee Reehal)

Two new Subaru EVs, two very different buyers. The real differences aren’t where you think.

Subaru was late to the EV party when the Solterra arrived for 2023. Arguably, it wasn’t their best effort either, produced in conjunction with Toyota. But in 2025, the Japanese automaker showed up huge. First, with the more rugged, more powerful Trailseeker EV in Chicago, followed by the smaller, value-driven Uncharted EV in New York (and a redesigned 2026 Solterra that finally carves its own path and identity).

Both share Subaru’s new EV design language and NACS fast-charging port. But beyond that? These are two very different vehicles aimed at two very different buyers. If you’re cross-shopping the two, here’s the clearest breakdown of range, charging, performance, size, and pricing to help you decide.

Range & Efficiency

2026 Subaru Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker Range & Efficiency
Subaru

Estimated Driving Range

Model / TrimEstimated Range
Uncharted Premium (FWD)300+ miles
Uncharted Sport / GT (AWD)285–270 miles
Trailseeker (all trims)~280 miles

Subaru now has EVs that cross the 300-mile threshold (a big leap from the Solterra). The question is how each vehicle uses that range. Uncharted wins on outright range thanks to its lighter, more efficiency-focused layout. Trailseeker stays competitive despite being bigger, taller, heavier, and far more powerful. For commuters or road-trippers, the FWD Uncharted is the range king. For buyers who prioritize power and space, the Trailseeker’s ~280 miles is still more than usable, on paper, anyhow.

Charging Experience

2026 Subaru Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker Charging Experience
Amee Reehal

Charging Specs

CategoryUnchartedTrailseeker
Max DC fast-charge rateUp to 150 kWUp to 150 kW
0–80% charge time~30 minutes (est.)As little as 28 minutes
Battery pre-conditioningYesYes
Onboard AC chargerTBDTBD

Both models finally adopt NACS, opening access to Tesla’s Supercharger network (a massive advantage over the outgoing Solterra, though the new 2026 model also adopts NACS). Both charge at similar speeds, so real-world charging won’t be a deciding factor. Trailseeker advertises a slightly faster 0–80% time, but the difference is negligible. Cold-weather charging should also improve thanks to pre-conditioning, which Solterra owners have long wished for, voicing their opinions on the Solterra Forum.

Performance & Power Delivery

2026 Subaru Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker Performance & Power Delivery
Subaru

Power & Acceleration

ModelOutput0–60 mph
Uncharted (AWD Sport / GT)Up to 338 hpNot yet specified
Uncharted (FWD)221 hp
Trailseeker (all trims)375 hp4.4 seconds

This is where the two EVs really split. Trailseeker is the quick one…the quickest Subaru ever built. Uncharted still offers strong dual-motor power, but it’s tuned more for efficiency and everyday use. If performance or towing matters, the larger Trailseeker is the easy pick.

Size, Utility & Capability

2026 Subaru Uncharted interior front
Pre-production 2026 Subaru Uncharted (Amee Reehal)
2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV interior steering wheel
Pre-production 2026 Subaru Trailseeker (Amee Reehal)

Dimensions & Utility

CategoryUnchartedTrailseeker
SegmentCompact-Midsize EV SUVLarger midsize EV SUV
Cargo Space (rear)TBD32.2 cu. ft.
Roof Load CapacityTBD700 lb static
TowingTBD3,500 lb
Ground ClearanceTBD8.3 in.
Drive SystemsFWD or AWDStandard AWD with advanced torque management

Only one of these Japanese EVs is built to tow, haul, and hit proper trails. Trailseeker is the more capable, more spacious SUV and closer to an Outback in volume. Uncharted is the lighter, more affordable, urban-friendly EV with available AWD for those tackling winter driving.

Pricing Breakdown

2026 Subaru Uncharted EV front view

2026 Subaru Uncharted Price

TrimDrivetrain US MSRP
PremiumFWD$34,995
SportAWD$39,795
GTAWD$43,795
2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV front at NYIAS

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Price

TrimDrivetrainUS MSRP
PremiumAWD$39,995
LimitedAWD$43,995
TouringAWD$46,555

Destination & Delivery: $1,450 ($1,600 Alaska)

Both EVs come in well below typical segment rivals and well below most new EVs in general. Uncharted offers Subaru’s lowest EV entry price ever and one of the lowest in the market. Trailseeker is priced more like a traditional midsize SUV with standard AWD and more capability.

Takeaway: Which Subaru EV Should You Buy?

Subaru’s EV lineup finally makes sense. Uncharted is the range-focused, value-driven EV for most people (a smaller, more nimble hauler ideal for the city). Trailseeker is the rugged, powerful SUV for drivers who want more capability (an EV alternative to the new 2026 Subaru Outback?). The company is stepping up its hybrid game too, reintroducing the popular 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid.

Choose the Uncharted if you want:

  • Maximum range (up to 300+ miles)
  • The lowest price
  • FWD or AWD flexibility
  • A smaller, lighter EV for city and suburban use
  • Daily-driver practicality over rugged capability

Choose the Trailseeker if you want:

  • The quickest Subaru ever made (4.4s 0–60)
  • Bigger cabin and more cargo
  • 3,500-lb towing + 700-lb roof load
  • Standard AWD and stronger off-road tuning
  • More presence and utility for weekend trips or family duty
  • Still love the wagon look missing from the 2026 Outback





