Subaru was late to the EV party when the Solterra arrived for 2023. Arguably, it wasn’t their best effort either, produced in conjunction with Toyota. But in 2025, the Japanese automaker showed up huge. First, with the more rugged, more powerful Trailseeker EV in Chicago, followed by the smaller, value-driven Uncharted EV in New York (and a redesigned 2026 Solterra that finally carves its own path and identity).

Both share Subaru’s new EV design language and NACS fast-charging port. But beyond that? These are two very different vehicles aimed at two very different buyers. If you’re cross-shopping the two, here’s the clearest breakdown of range, charging, performance, size, and pricing to help you decide.

Range & Efficiency

Subaru

Estimated Driving Range

Model / Trim Estimated Range Uncharted Premium (FWD) 300+ miles Uncharted Sport / GT (AWD) 285–270 miles Trailseeker (all trims) ~280 miles

Subaru now has EVs that cross the 300-mile threshold (a big leap from the Solterra). The question is how each vehicle uses that range. Uncharted wins on outright range thanks to its lighter, more efficiency-focused layout. Trailseeker stays competitive despite being bigger, taller, heavier, and far more powerful. For commuters or road-trippers, the FWD Uncharted is the range king. For buyers who prioritize power and space, the Trailseeker’s ~280 miles is still more than usable, on paper, anyhow.

Charging Experience

Amee Reehal

Charging Specs

Category Uncharted Trailseeker Max DC fast-charge rate Up to 150 kW Up to 150 kW 0–80% charge time ~30 minutes (est.) As little as 28 minutes Battery pre-conditioning Yes Yes Onboard AC charger TBD TBD

Both models finally adopt NACS, opening access to Tesla’s Supercharger network (a massive advantage over the outgoing Solterra, though the new 2026 model also adopts NACS). Both charge at similar speeds, so real-world charging won’t be a deciding factor. Trailseeker advertises a slightly faster 0–80% time, but the difference is negligible. Cold-weather charging should also improve thanks to pre-conditioning, which Solterra owners have long wished for, voicing their opinions on the Solterra Forum.

Performance & Power Delivery

Subaru

Power & Acceleration

Model Output 0–60 mph Uncharted (AWD Sport / GT) Up to 338 hp Not yet specified Uncharted (FWD) 221 hp — Trailseeker (all trims) 375 hp 4.4 seconds

This is where the two EVs really split. Trailseeker is the quick one…the quickest Subaru ever built. Uncharted still offers strong dual-motor power, but it’s tuned more for efficiency and everyday use. If performance or towing matters, the larger Trailseeker is the easy pick.

Size, Utility & Capability

Pre-production 2026 Subaru Uncharted (Amee Reehal)

Pre-production 2026 Subaru Trailseeker (Amee Reehal)

Dimensions & Utility

Category Uncharted Trailseeker Segment Compact-Midsize EV SUV Larger midsize EV SUV Cargo Space (rear) TBD 32.2 cu. ft. Roof Load Capacity TBD 700 lb static Towing TBD 3,500 lb Ground Clearance TBD 8.3 in. Drive Systems FWD or AWD Standard AWD with advanced torque management

Only one of these Japanese EVs is built to tow, haul, and hit proper trails. Trailseeker is the more capable, more spacious SUV and closer to an Outback in volume. Uncharted is the lighter, more affordable, urban-friendly EV with available AWD for those tackling winter driving.

Pricing Breakdown

2026 Subaru Uncharted Price Trim Drivetrain US MSRP Premium FWD $34,995 Sport AWD $39,795 GT AWD $43,795

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Price Trim Drivetrain US MSRP Premium AWD $39,995 Limited AWD $43,995 Touring AWD $46,555

Destination & Delivery: $1,450 ($1,600 Alaska)

Both EVs come in well below typical segment rivals and well below most new EVs in general. Uncharted offers Subaru’s lowest EV entry price ever and one of the lowest in the market. Trailseeker is priced more like a traditional midsize SUV with standard AWD and more capability.

Takeaway: Which Subaru EV Should You Buy?

Subaru’s EV lineup finally makes sense. Uncharted is the range-focused, value-driven EV for most people (a smaller, more nimble hauler ideal for the city). Trailseeker is the rugged, powerful SUV for drivers who want more capability (an EV alternative to the new 2026 Subaru Outback?). The company is stepping up its hybrid game too, reintroducing the popular 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid.

Choose the Uncharted if you want:

Maximum range (up to 300+ miles)

The lowest price

FWD or AWD flexibility

A smaller, lighter EV for city and suburban use

Daily-driver practicality over rugged capability

Choose the Trailseeker if you want: