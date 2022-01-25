2022 Ford Bronco Raptor’s Off-Road Abilities: A Closer Look

Ford’s high-performance offroader, the 2022 Bronco Raptor, is finally here featuring huge fender flairs, a robust 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, and the hardware parallel to what we find on the F-150 Raptor and new Ranger Raptor pickup.

Ford calls it ‘Warthog’ within the company owing to its big tires, adaptive Fox Racing shocks, and improved/long-travel suspension, consisting of locking front and rear differentials and a detaching front anti-roll bar. The package took inspiration from Ultra4 racing events, where we see high-speed desert racing and rock crawling.

We’ve seen some insane new Broncos already, like these 6 built for SEMA, or Hennessy’s $225,000 VelociRaptor V8 Bronco. You can add Maxlider’s stretched-out & stealthy MIDNITE EDITION 6X6 Bronco to the list too.

But the new Bronco Raptor comes straight from the factory floor, as the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever, according to Ford. Which shouldn’t come as any surprise.

If you’re looking for a full Bronco Raptor review, we’ve got you covered:

New Bronco Raptor’s Key Off-Road & Performance Features

Power: Ford opts for a more powerful Bronco engine

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Photo: Ford

Let’s tackle the big question first! Yes, the power output of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor! Rather than selecting the enthusiastic 2.7-liter V6, Ford fixed a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, pumping out a minimum of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts).

We said minimum because the power figures aren’t official yet, but the same engine in the Explorer ST creates 400 hp and 415 pound-feet (563 Newton-meters). For the 2022 Bronco Raptor, the engineers will tweak it with an improved induction system, having boosted the intercooler and a multi-mode exhaust system.

Transmission: pairs to upgraded driveshafts and improved towing capacity

The new Bronco Raptor comes with only one transmission option, i.e., a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters using bigger driveshafts at the front and rear, linking to updated Dana axles.

The four-wheel-drive system has an advanced transfer case, a superior clutch, and a new Baja Mode with an anti-lag system. It allows exhaust flow even when the foot is not on the throttle, making the boost available as you push the pedal again. Meantime, the Bronco Raptor comes with the highest towing capability of 4,500 pounds.

Tires and Suspension: largest tires on a production SUV?

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Photo: Ford

The Bronco Raptor gives buyers two 17-inch Beadlock-capable wheel choices, sporting 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 tires that the automaker says are the biggest ever available for a production utility vehicle in the U.S.

Apart from the beefy tires, designers chose big fender flares to make this ultimate offroader a full 9.8 inches wider than its regular sibling. Besides, they replaced the fenders, quarter panels, and hood with Raptor-identifiable components.

Ford has swapped the regular Bronco’s independent front and solid rear axle with a Dana 44 front and Dana 50 rear axle with a 235-mm ring gear to make the off-road SUV more capable on the beaten path.

If you own or are familiar with the F-150 Raptor pickup, you will find plenty of things similar for the Bronco Raptor, starting from the 3.1-inch diameter Fox Racing shocks along with the brakes, wheels, and tires that you can fix right up to the pickup Raptor (of course, wheel offset differs). Similarly, the off-road Bronco employs new shock mounts and control arms, allowing extended wheel travel, ready for 13 inches in front and 14 inches in the rear.

Other typical features for the rugged offroader are Trail Control and one-pedal driving, off-road cruise control, and Trail Turn Assist, employing torque vectoring to stiffen the corner radius.

Check out this Raptor in action in Ford’s short promo video:

Ford offers the new Bronco Raptor at a starting price of $69,995 (comprising a $1,495 destination fee). It is a competitive price, considering its biggest rival, the 470-hp Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, goes for around $75,000 at least.

Interested customers can order it in March, but the delivery time isn’t specified yet. We should expect it to hit showrooms in summer or early second half of this year.