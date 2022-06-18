Up Close: Lexus’ New 2022 LX 600 is an Off-Road Luxury Beast

Big Lexus SUVs aren’t all-new very often, so when one lands on the market, like the 2022 LX, it is worthy of our attention. For reference, the last generation LX was all-new in 2007. Same is true Toyota’s full-size Sequoia finally getting a complete 2023 redesign.

At any rate, the 2022 Lexus LX is the brand’s biggest SUV, and it brings a slew of changes to the nameplate. Key among the changes involve freshened styling, new tech, new trims and, of course, a new powertrain.

New LX Power: Good-bye V8, Hello Twin-Turbo V6

Arguably, the biggest change for the LX, apart from styling, has taken place under the hood, where the 5.7-litre V8 has been given the heave-ho in favour of a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard full-time 4WD. Power output is up considerably over the outgoing V8 as in the 2013 LX 570 we reviewed here, with a rating of 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. For comparison, the V8 produced 383 hp and 403 lb-ft. Key specs: Engine : 3.5L V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine

: 3.5L V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine Valve Mechanism : 24-Valve, DOHC, Chain Drive

: 24-Valve, DOHC, Chain Drive Power : 409-hp @ 5200 rpm

: 409-hp @ 5200 rpm Torque : 479 lb.ft. @ 2000-3600 rpm

: 479 lb.ft. @ 2000-3600 rpm Max speed : 130 mph

: 130 mph 0-60: 6.9-seconds

According to Car & Driver’s review, the LX 600’s driving position is notably less bolt-upright and trucklike. JD Power states the new electrically boosted power steering provides a more precise turn-in response.

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Essentially, a redesigned Lexus LX 570

Five LX trims, all badged as LX 600, are sold in the U.S.: Standard, Premium, Luxury, F Sport (new) and Ultra Luxury (new). For Canada, the range consists of Premium, Luxury, VIP Executive (no third row) and F Sport 1.

In terms of design, the luxury full-size SUV features a new spindle grille with seven sets of “floating bars” that create a frameless look. The LED headlights are also new with a three-dimensional shape and doubled inner lenses.

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

At the rear, the LX receives a stretched Lexus wordmark and L-shaped LED taillights that have been combined into a lightbar that runs the length of the rear and wraps around the corners. This design is also featured the smaller Lexus SUVs, including the 2022 NX and forthcoming 2023 RX.

As for wheels, several sizes are available, including 18, 20 and 22-inch.

2022 LX 600 Interior

On the inside, the big news for the LX, like other new Lexus products, is the presence of the new Lexus Interface. For the LX, this means a 12.3-inch upper touchscreen, along with a 7-inch lower touchscreen. The top screen displays navigation, audio controls and the Multi-Terrain Monitor, while the smaller bottom screen features climate controls and is the driving-support screen for the Multi-Terrain Select.

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Ultra Luxury grade is a four-seat trim (a first for Lexus), which allows greater room for rear seat passengers. This trim allows the front passenger seat to move forward, enabling the rear seat to move up to 48 degrees, creating a maximum leg space of 43 inches (1,100 mm).

Below, some key headroom and legroom specs:

Front headroom : 37.8 inches

: 37.8 inches 2nd-row headroom : 38.98 inches (38.78 inches in Ultra Luxury trim)

: 38.98 inches (38.78 inches in Ultra Luxury trim) 3rd-row headroom : 35.24 inches

: 35.24 inches Front legroom : 41.14 inches

: 41.14 inches 2nd-row legroom : 36.61 inches (33.86 inches in Ultra Luxury trim)

: 36.61 inches (33.86 inches in Ultra Luxury trim) 3rd-row legroom: 31.1 inches

Here’s a more in-depth look at the new LX 600’s interior.

F Sport trim joins the LX lineup

The F Sport trim (a first for LX), delivers a slew of upgrades, including 22-inch wheels, F mesh spindle grille, textured leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, F Sport badging, and a custom F designed seat. An Ultra White exterior with a Circuit Red interior is being offered as a unique F Sport color scheme.

F Sport models also receive unique chassis kit, including front and rear performance dampers, Torsen limited slip differential and rear stabilizer.

The 2023 Lexus LX is on sale now, with a base MSRP of $88,245 in the U.S., and $106,950 in Canada.

2022 LX 600 Photos