Rezvani Vengeance is Everything A 3-Row Family SUV Needs

California-based Rezvani’s tactical vehicles are no strangers to our pages. From the company’s beefed up Tank to their 6×6 Hercules pickup. And now, the Vengeance — a military grade machine that doubles as the ultimate family SUV to conquer Walmart parking lots. Ringing in at $285,000 and available in a 7- and 8-passenger configuration, powering this beast is a standard 6.2L V8, with an optional supercharged version available, along with an optional 3.0L turbo diesel mil.

And for that price, you get a very long list of standard features found in today’s top full-size family SUVs, including ventilated and heated leather seats, forward collision waring with automatic braking, a HUD for the driver, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a massive panoramic sunroof above, a hands-free power lift gate, and even a Teen driver mode (seriously).

Less family SUV-oriented is the available Military Package. But that really depends on your family. For an extra $125,000, this upgrade tacks on bullet proof glass and body armour, smoke screen, military-grade runflat tires, blinding and strobe lights, thermal night vision (of course), a reinforced suspension, and electrified door handles, to name just a few.

The Heavy Duty Tow Package ($3,500) allows for 8,200 lbs towing capacity, which isn’t that much more than your typical mid-size truck, to be honest. For those serious about protection, opt for the Security Package ($62,000) which is essentially the Military Package stripped of the more aggressive stuff — like the 7 bullet proof vests and helmets, gas masks, and optional explosive device detection system.

Other smaller packages — from a rifle compartment to a rear seat entertainment upgrade — are also in the mix. Reservations for the Rezvani Vengeance starts at $1,500.