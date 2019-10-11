Following in the footsteps of its smaller Colorado ZR2 sibling, the new full-size Silverado race truck joins the off-road action, looking to kill it at the Best in the Desert Racing series based in Nevada. Teaming up once again with Hall Racing, this beastly Silverado takes the LT Trail Boss model and ramps it up to 420-hp from a 6.2L V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic. As the tuner puts it, “We’re incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished with the Colorado ZR2 race truck, and I’m excited to see what the Silverado is capable of.” If big looks are more your thing, check out this 2020 Silverado GOLIATH 6X6 by Hennessey. The desert-going Silverado 1500, however, gets a long travel suspension, front and rear jounce shocks and a set of prototype high-capacity dampers. To tackle the uncompromising terrain, Hall adds several prototype parts including rear shock skids, steering gear, rear differential, front underbody, skid plates covering the transfer case, all riding on 35-inch off-road tires. Compared to the Colorado racer, Chevy believes the larger Silverado’s suspension design and V8 powertrain will make a huge impact on the race course, shaving off valuable time. Expect both the Silverado race truck and mid-size ZR2 racer to participate in six Best in the Desert races next year, along with the Mint 400. Also, expect the Ford Raptor to take notes.