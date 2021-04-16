It’s been nearly 60 years since the classic flick The Great Escape starring Steve McQueen hit the big screen. For 2021, Triumph is paying homage to the icon and his original competition-spec Triumph TR6 from the movie with this gorgeous Scrambler 1200 Special Edition limited to just 1,000 units. Based on the 2021 Scrambler 1200 XE, this version gains some nice extras including a distinct Steve McQueen paint scheme with the Competition Green custom paint colour and contrasting gold touches. The gas tank sports a classic-styled emblem with an image of the great McQueen riding the original TR6. To separate this bike from the pack, it gets a few other premium features as standard, including stainless steel engine protection bars, a laser-cut aluminum radiator guard, an aluminum high-mount front fender, and aluminum Monza cap. A nice touch is the old-school brown leather seat with stitched ribbing flossing Triumph branding. The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition goes for $16,400, if you can get your grubby hands on one. If not, maybe try your luck at the equally badass Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition.