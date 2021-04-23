While the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique organized by the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) taking place April 23-25 may be slightly modified for 2021 due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Tag Heuer has done its part to celebrate the event with a special edition timepiece. Unlike the other Monacos in the series sporting a black or blue face, this race-inspired watch goes green with brushed sunray and contrasting black counters. Limited to 500 units and priced inline with the other Monaco chronographs at $6,650, the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique edition also sets itself apart with a black alligator strap paired to the folding clasp adorned with the TAG Heuer shield that’s been refined for greater style and comfort. Of course, that classic, steel fine-brushed and polished square 39mm case is what truly sets this iconic wrist watch apart, powered by Tag’s in-house Heuer 02 produced movement good for an 80-hour power reserve. With a fixed steel bezel and 100m of water resistance, this automatic chronograph is built with durability in mind. With only 500 pieces available, maybe it’s worth checking out this equally stellar TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.