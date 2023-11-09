The 2024 Mustang GT California Special Throws Back to 1968

The iconic pony car turns 60 next year, gaining a complete Mustang redesign for 2024. For those looking to add some extra flair, Ford unveils the Mustang GT California Special, available for the Premium trim in both Coupe and Convertible form. It’s a package that adds a high dose of blue touches inside and out for an extra $1,995 ($2,995 in Canada). There are no upgrades to the engine or performance, so the 5.0L goes untouched.

Paying homage to the original 1968 Mustang’s visual styling, as Ford puts it, “The original California Special package was geared toward California’s optimistic and carefree driving culture…Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting colour, it really does make the California Special stand out not only from other Mustang models but from previous California Special models.” Here’s a look at what you get.

Interior

Summary of upgrades: Rave Blue accents throughout cabin

Navy Pier perforated upholstery and Ebony Black leather on seats

Dual-colour contrast stitching in Raptor Blue and Metal Gray on dash, doors, steering wheel, and centre console

California Special IP badge and GT/CS floor mats for added details Inside, the package adds Rave Blue accents to the Mustang’s interior, featuring Navy Pier perforated upholstery and Ebony Black leather on the seats. Dual-colour contrast stitching in Raptor Blue and Metal Gray extends across the dash, doors, steering wheel, and centre console, for a little extra touch of style. Practical upgrades include a California Special IP badge and GT/CS floor mats.

Exterior

Summary of upgrades: Rave Blue details on nostril intakes, horizontal-slat grille, and specific graphics on lower body sides

Two 19.0-inch wheel options: Carbonized Gray with GT/CS pad-printed logo in Rave Blue or optional Performance Pack wheel with machined face and Rave Blue pockets

Subtle yet noticeable changes for a refreshed look The blue theme continues to the outside, including accents on the nostril intakes, a new horizontal-slat grille with low gloss black strakes, and Mustang GT California Special-specific graphics in Medium Light Rave Blue and High- and Low-Gloss Black on the lower body sides. Optional 19.0-inch wheels offer a choice between standard Carbonized Gray wheels with a GT/CS pad-printed logo in Rave Blue or the optional Performance Pack wheel featuring a machined face and Rave Blue pockets.

Ultimately, this is a package for Mustang GT owners seeking some differentiation. Or maybe the California Special nostalgia hits home for some. For an extra $2,000, and if you like blue (a lot), this might be worth the upgrade. Take a look at our other Mustang reviews and news here.