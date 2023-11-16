The Redesigned 2025 Subaru Forester is Refined & Ready to Go

With all certainty, we noticed one thing about Subarus: they become incredibly refined with each redesign and even mid-cycle refresh. More contemporary interiors, dramatically improved driving dynamics and handling, and new sleeker designs acknowledge its past disregard for self-image. The sixth generation 2025 Subaru Forster is no different, officially debuting at the 2023 LA Auto Show.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Arrives Early 2024, but no pricing just yet

The release of the 2025 Subaru Forester is set for Spring 2024. So, official pricing is expected early in the year. Stay tuned.

The Forester Redesign: A New Fascia

The most obvious ‘you’ve changed!’ giveaway is the 2025 Forester’s reworked front end. It’s more modern and sleek but still reminiscent of a classic Forester with its more compressed, horizontal look. There’s grille seamlessly merging into the compact LED headlights, forming an integrated shield effect, plus the introduction of the latest Subaru star cluster emblem. Overall, we see bold lines, off-road-ready arches, and colour-matched underguards, and the steep rear glass means more cargo space. Aerodynamic tweaks boost performance, like a cool air outlet for added tire grip and stability. Also, something we admire about Subarus across the board: standard roof rails for more cargo-carrying options for family getaways.

Exterior dimension specs:

Wheelbase 105.1 in. Length 183.3 in. Width 72.0 in. Height 68.1 in. Minium Road Clearance 8.7 in. Track – front 61.6 in. Track – rear 61.8 in.

More Tech-Savvy Cabin and Interior Upgrades

The new cabin gains the as-expected high-tech multimedia system, durable dash design, and textured trim. Also, the dark headliner hides scuffs, and the rear tinted windows come standard. The new cabin looks more plush and on the premium side. The Rear Seat Reminder now comes standard on all trims, a safety feature designed to prevent child and pet entrapment (this system alerts the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle). Also, all 2025 Forester models are equipped with the latest iteration of the EyeSight (note to Canada: EyeSight Version 4 with Wide-angle Mono Camera is standard on all trims). For the Touring trim, the standard inclusion extends to the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, enhancing safety measures across the lineup.

Interior dimension specs:

EPA passenger volume 110.8 cu.ft. Cargo volume – 2nd row seatbacks up 29.6 cu.ft. Cargo volume – 2nd row seatbacks down 74.4 cu.ft.

No Forester Hybrid (Yet)

Engine : 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine

: 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine Horsepower 180 hp

180 hp Torque : 178 lb. ft

: 178 lb. ft Transmission: Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)

If you’re holding out for a hybrid Forester, it’s not in the cards for the 2025 model year. Subaru’s SUV lineup lacks nearly all its competitors’ hybrid options, but we digress. Also, there was no word of a 2025 Forester Wilderness. Powering all 2025 Forester trim levels is a 2.5L engine, delivering a solid 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque; all paired to a CVT transmission across the lineup. The drivetrain is fortified with standard Active Torque Vectoring and the SI-Drive performance management system. There’s even some WRX in the new Forester, courtesy of a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack for a more direct, natural feel and increased responsiveness.

All 2025 Forester models boast Incline Start Assist for hill starts and an 8.7-inch ground clearance, providing SUV height with easy passenger entry. The revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system is standard, offering a quicker response, agile handling, and improved control on- and off-road. The Forester Sport and higher trims feature the dual-function X-MODE, enhancing capability when needed. Take a look at all the current Subaru SUV models here.