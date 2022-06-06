New 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Crossover Gains a Hybrid Model

Plano, TX — Filling the gap between the tiny C-HR and the ever-larger RAV4, Toyota rolled out the first-ever 2022 Corolla Cross subcompact crossover late last year. Now, for 2023, Toyota is expanding the family to include a hybrid model with the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

We recently traveled to Toyota Motor North America headquarters in Plano, Texas for the reveal of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, and here’s what we learned.

2023 Corolla Cross Trims Available The Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in five grades for the U.S. market. LE and XLE will be joined with three new trims: S, SE and XSE. Canada will receive SE and XSE only. All-wheel drive is standard across the range. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

Exterior features on the hybrid model

While the Corolla Cross Hybrid bears a strong resemblance to the Corolla Cross, it also sports some unique design features. Notable among these differences is a unique front fascia, with distinct grille and headlight designs.

Another big styling difference is the availability of two-tone paint schemes, which are offered on SE and XSE in four color combinations: Sonic Silver / black roof, Barcelona Red / black roof, Blue Crush / black roof, Acidic Blast (yellow metallic) / black roof (new color).

Standard kit for the S and SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights and taillights and smart key access. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The XSE comes with all of that plus 18-inch alloy wheels and premium LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights.

Inside the hybrid-powered crossover

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers various seating options depending on grade, but some features, such as an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, are standard across the range. Here’s our full Corolla Cross interior preview.

As for seating, fabric-trimmed seats are standard for LE, S and SE grades in either light gray and black (LE), black / gray (S), or black / gray or black / blue (SE). Upper-level grades come standard with Toyota’s SofTex synthetic leatherette seating in Macadamia / Mocha or black (XLE), or black or black / blue (XSE).

Some items, such as paddle shifters (SE) are standard on certain grades, but the top-level XSE gets the most stuff, including standard heated seats and a power driver’s seat.

Toyota’s new multimedia system is standard on all Corolla Cross Hybrid models, and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C charge ports, and a host of connected car technologies.

The connected car features include over-the-air software updates, touch and voice controls, and Drive Connect, which allows users to interact with Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. The Intelligent Assistant supports simple voice commands such as “hey Toyota”, which awakens the system and allows users to search for directions and points of interest (POIs), with the latter powered by Google data.

Corolla Cross Hybrid powertrain & horsepower

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

Like its gas-powered sibling, the hybrid-powered subcompact crossover is built on the TNGA-C platform and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors and a battery pack that works in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Total output is rated at 194 horsepower. The Corolla Cross Hybrid utilizes the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System, with an electronic AWD set-up that is new to the Corolla family.

In terms of performance and efficiency, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has a 0-60 mph time of 8 seconds flat, and an estimated 37 mpg combined rating across all models.

Release Date and Price

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will hit dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2022. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

