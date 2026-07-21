This feature was originally published on TractionLife in December 2011. Story by David Pratte of Speed Academy.

You’ve no doubt heard of the Crocodile Hunter and Dog the Bounty Hunter. Well, there’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Warren the Porsche Hunter. I know, it doesn’t conjure up the same type of raw animal power as a croc or a K9, but it takes a bold man with a seriously fast machine to state he likes to go 911 Turbo hunting.

These rear-engine autobahn burners are brutally fast off the line and not too shabby at high speeds, after all. Heck, if it wasn’t for the link between the 911 and the Hitler-designed VW Beetle, we might even consider owning one someday (OK, we’ve already considered it, but can’t afford one).

Why the 1999 VR-4 Was the One to Have

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For those of you who aren’t terribly familiar with the 3000GT VR4, these really are some pretty special ’90s-era hot rods. The second-generation model (starting in 1994) was equipped with a 3-liter DOHC twin-turbo V6 that pumped out 320 hp and 315 ft-lbs of torque along with all the high-tech running gear the first generation featured (including full-time AWD, four-wheel steering, active aero and electronically controlled dampers).

It really was a technological tour de force in its day, and for Warren the ’99 model year is the one to own. “Three years ago I had a ’97 3000GT VR4 in olive pearl colour (1 of 7 in that colour),” Warren says. “I decided I couldn’t own that car knowing that there’s a better 3000GT out there: the ’99. This is the flagship year for 3000GT. The revised wing, front end and side sail panels made it a beauty, and the ’99 also has the infamous lifter tick problem rectified.”

Building a 510-AWHP 3000GT That Still Works on the Street

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As you can see from the spec sheet, Warren’s blacked-out Mitsu has had a few wrenches on it, thanks in large part to his brother-in-law, Rob Sedlak, who’s invested hundreds of man hours over four years into it.

“Warren has clocked a 0–60 mph time of 3.4 seconds without any of these aids, a time that shames even the awesome 997 GT2 and its 3.6-second 0–60 time.”

According to Warren, “We built it for driveability without compromising too much of the car’s road-going capabilities. The twin turbos mean there’s almost zero lag, and with 510 awhp [at 21 psi] it can hang with just about anything. The Getrag 6-speed transmission is a great gearbox to row, and the car is capable of 200 mph.”

Warren continues, “Meanwhile, it can also get 700 km [about 434 miles] to a tank on the highway with the air con blowing (or it can really suck back the gas when I’ve got a heavy foot). Methanol injection was a great addition, especially for temperatures. 6G72 motors run quite hot, let alone ones making double the factory horsepower.”

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Fine-Tuning the Twin-Turbo V6

Once Warren and his bro-in-law finished installing all the powertrain upgrades, from the 15g twins to the ARC intercooler and Snow Performance meth injection kit to the SPEC Stage 3 carbon clutch and Fidanza aluminum flywheel, they took it to Marko at ForceFed Performance for some fine-tuning of the Microtech LT16 stand-alone ECU.

According to Warren, “Marko at ForceFed Performance deserves a huge thumbs up because he really knows these cars. He also holds Supra and RX-7 horsepower records for Canada [Warren lives in Alberta and Forcefed is located one province to the left in Abbotsford, British Columbia]. My VR4 has been flawless since his tune over a year ago. Literally zero issues.”

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Making the Porsche Hunter Work in the Corners

To seek and destroy Porsches you obviously need some serious jam under the hood, but you also need a machine that can hang in the corners. To ensure high-speed stability and grip galore, Warren’s Mitsu has been treated to Tein coilovers, 3SX adjustable rear camber arms and a sticky set of BFG g-Force KDWs wrapped around lightweight 5Zigen FNO1R-C gunmetal rims.

And unlike some of today’s top dogs, Warren’s VR4 depends on driver skill rather than launch control, traction/stability control and a flappy paddle gearbox to chase down those pesky P-cars (yeah, R35 owners, we went there). In fact, Warren has clocked a 0–60 mph time of 3.4 seconds without any of these aids, a time that shames even the awesome 997 GT2 and its 3.6-second 0–60 time.

Related – Chat With Mitsubishi’s Kaoru Sawase: The Godfather of Modern AWD

The Next Target: 750 Wheel Horsepower

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

With future plans that include upgrading to Evo 16g turbos, cams, additional fuel system upgrades and a target of 750 whp, it seems safe to say that Warren the Porsche Hunter isn’t resting on his laurels.

And it’s a good thing, too, since that pesky sports car maker from Stuttgart has just released a new version of the 911, but somehow we think Warren Hoey’s stealthy ’99 3000GT VR4 has it covered. Once he upgrades the turbos, maybe we’ll have to upgrade him to Warren the Prancing Horse and Raging Bull Hunter.

Warren Hoey’s 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Build Sheet

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Engine and Turbo Upgrades

15G TD04 turbos

hard pipe FMIC kit

Greddy RS BOV

K&N air filter 4” intake

ported and polished intake plenums

Snow Performance high pressure methanol injection kit

NGK performance plugs and wires

polyurethane engine transmission mounts

EGR block off plates

vacuum reduction

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Fuel and Engine Management

550cc injectors

Walbro fuel pump 255l/min (14V hotwire)

stainless steel braided fuel lines

FuelLab high flow fuel filter

FuelLab FPR

FP gauge

Greddy Profec type B boost controller

Microtech LT16 ECU standalone

PLX wideband digital AFR gauge

Autometer AF & boost gauges

Greddy EGT gauge

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Transmission and Driveline

MP transfer case brace

Spec stage 3 carbon clutch

Fidanza aluminum flywheel

stainless steel clutch line

RallyArt short-throw shifter

Exhaust

full Borla twintip exhaust 3” Stillen downpipe

eliminated pre-cats and cat

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Suspension, Brakes, Wheels and Tires

stainless steel brake lines

powder coated calipers

full Tein coilovers (lowered)

3SX adjustable rear camber arms

5zigen FNO1R-C 18” gunmetal rims

BF Goodrich G-Force 245/45/18

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Lighting and Other Upgrades

6000k xenon slim digital ballast kit & 4300k high beam

stainless engine bay dress up covers

aluminum 3SX machined spark plug cover plate

battery in the rear (box brackets)

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