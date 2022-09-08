Throwback: 2012 VW Tiguan Gained a Major Facelift

The 2012 model year marked a major facelift for the VW Tiguan, so the 2012 VW Tiguan models are first-generation Tiguans with some refreshed features and new driving dynamics. Perhaps most noticeable on the 2012 Tiguan is the redesigned front and rear end with new Bi-Xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights, not to mention the new 19-inch alloy wheel design that appeared on many models. Trim levels include S, LE, SE, or SEL.

Below the front grille and redesigned front bumper, VW added a new honeycomb grille section, and a new skid plate panel below that. The taillights were updated into a two-part design to bring the Tiguan more in line with what was happening on the VW Touareg models, and further honeycomb-backed panels at the front created a housing for newly designed fog lights.

Fast forward to 2022, VW’s compact hauler gained another big refresh, becoming more affordable, adding bolder design tweaks and updated tech.

Power and Performance

Many design changes were made for the facelifted VW Tiguan model, but how did the engines and other powertrain and drivetrain components fare? Volkswagen’s flagship 2.0L TSI 4-cylinder engine was the standard, and included both turbocharging and intercooling, double overhead camshafts, direct fuel injection, and variable intake timing. Its power output was up to 200-hp and 207 lb-ft of torque, even at the low engine speed of just 1,700-rpm.

This is the same basic powertrain that is used for the VW GTI models, and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard if buying the Tiguan S trim, but with a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard on other models. The automatic version comes with Tiptronic technology that includes switching to manual shifting on demand, as well as Sport mode, and “Dynamic Shift Program.”

Tweaks to the automatic transmission allow the Tiguan to reduce engine rpm when traveling at cruising speeds, which has helped deliver a combined fuel economy of about 8.7L/100km (27-mpg). All models are also offered with VW’s 4Motion AWD technology. The Tiguan still operates as a FWD vehicle for the most part, but when starting from still, the 4Motion system can kick in to direct more torque to the rear.

VW Tiguan Interior & Styling

The interior received a fairly big update for the 2012 model, as well. Tiguan owners gained a huge cargo area up to 1,588L (56.1 cubic feet), panoramic sunroof option, Bluetooth connectivity, 8-speaker audio, in-dash CD player, SD memory card slot, and more depending on which trim level they chose. Upholstery choices range from standard black cloth to leather in the top SEL model.

Long, chiseled lines from the new front grille with updated Bi-Xenon headlights to the redesigned taillights in the rear, the 2012 Tiguan will quickly separate itself form the outgoing model. Inside this compact SUV, the cabin will rival any full-size SUV out there: high-quality leather, tight fit and finish, just an overall refined look. 8-speakers now come standard. My tester came equipped with the 300-watt Dynaudio system, touchscreen navigation, and the rearview backup camera system.

On the Road

Available in front-wheel drive or, as seen here with the all-wheel drive 4Motion, the 2012 Tiguan is powered a 2.0L direct injected turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The 2012 VW Tiguan operates a strut-type front suspension with long-travel coil springs and lower control arms. The rear suspension is a 4-link system to accommodate off-road and AWD needs. The top-end SEL trim models came with a sport-tuned suspension which offers a more dynamic and firmer on-road experience.

Many have described the VW Tiguan as a fun-to-drive SUV, and it’s the electro-mechanical steering that adds to that, besides the suspension and transmission offerings. For an SUV, it has a pretty tight turning circle of just 12m (39 feet), and offers tight, precise cornering on even the trickiest roads.

