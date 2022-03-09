VW ID. Buzz Interior: Inside the New-Age Electric Van

Funky looks (of course) with 50 years of microbus pedigree, there’s only one thing we really want to know about the new VW ID. Buzz camper: what’s the interior like inside this ultra-modern zero-emission van?

Powered by a 82 kWh battery producing a respectable 201-hp electric motor with max torque of 229 lb-ft to help you trek up those steep mountain roads, Volkswagen’s all-electric camper will hit Europe late 2022, with North American deliveries slated for 2024.

Sure, this thing is world’s apart from the iconic T1 camper, but the T2 VW debuted at the Hannover Trade Fair half a century ago was indeed an electric camper as well, powered by a rear-mounted electric motor with a maximum range of 52.8 miles or 85 kms. Yes, the similarities end there.

But it’s the 2024 VW ID. Buzz interior we’re scratching our heads about, so let’s take a closer look. You can check out the specs here.

5-seat electric camper with loads of cargo space

First, at initial launch this little hauler will seat up to 5 passengers in standard form. Both the driver and passenger get individual seats with adjustable armrests, and to avoid hitting into each other in the event of a crash, each of these seats gain a side thorax airbag while driver’s seat there is also a centre airbag. Expect the top trims to get massage front seats with electric controls, with adjustability up to 245 mm (9.6 in) forward and aft, and 61.5 mm (2.4 in) in height.

The back of the bus focuses on functionality with a 3-person bench that features both a conventional 40:60 split, and a fold down flat option to sprawl out your gear. The bench will allow passengers to moved it lengthways a total of 150 mm (5.9 in). A cool little interior touch is the stylized vehicle silhouette that’s embossed in the lower side seat trim, and the fold-down tables located in the backs of the front seats.

Optional height-adjustable trunk floor & custom 2nd sliding door

Utilizing small space for optimal functionality is what really sets VW campers apart, like the limited California 30 Years Edition — the ID. Buzz is no exception with an optional height-adjustable trunk floor leading to a convenient level space surface offering 1,121 litres (39.6 cu ft) of luggage space via an upward-opening rear hatch.

ID. Buzz Cargo Van is less camping and more commercial

In contrast to the camper, the ID. Buzz Cargo van is a bit different and gear towards commercial use; directly behind the front seats, VW has thrown in a handy fixed partition as an option, separating off the cargo space paired with a window and an opening for loading items.

With a total of 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cu ft) of cargo space, VW says you can fit a pair of Euro pallets back there — which measure 1200mm×800mm (31.50”×47.24”) and look a little more rectangular than our more square-shaped North American wood pallets. Either way, that’s a lot of real estate for a relatively limited amount of space (this is a bus and not a full-size camper, after all).

Volkswagen says a custom version of the ID. Buzz Cargo will sport a second sliding door; the standard model receives a wide-opening tailgate and a sliding door on the passenger side.

ID. Buzz Camper Configurations: expect 6- and 7-seat options at a later date

If the 5-seat setup won’t cut it, there will be a 6-seat offering on the the same standard bus sometime in the future, according to VW, by way of individual seats arranged in three rows of two. Got 7-passengers to looking to come along? With the extended wheelbase, a 7-seat configuration will also be available (in a 2/3/2 arrangement).

In the cockpit

While a 12-inch display is optional, the 2024 model will get a centrally-located 10-inch infotainment system with a 10-inch digital display as standard, connecting to the instrument panel only at the bottom. HVAC and climate controls are handled via a control bar with digital buttons and touch sliders located below the infotainment system setup.

Spreading across the windshield in front of the driver is what VW calls ‘ID. Light.’ It sits above the instrument panel and provides different info by way of display different lights. Sounds complicated and something we’d like to see in person. Aside from that, you can light things up with ambient cabin lighting — 10 colours as standard, 30 total colours as optional.

New-age electric van environmentally-friendly interior

When it comes to new electric vehicles — SUVs, crossover, and now camper vans, in particular — sustainability is the name of the game. So don’t expect any leather inside the ID. Buzz; instead, expect a polyurethane steering wheel and floor/seat coverings all made of recycled materials. A new material called Seaqual yarn is also new, made of recycled ocean plastic plus PET bottles.

Overall, VW did a good job with the ID. Buzz’s interior — both in terms of retaining the nostalgia of such an iconic vehicle, while introducing new tech and cabin features EV shoppers expect today. We don’t see any cloth curtains or a cooktop stove in this one. Maybe that will come later as well, we hope.

2024 VW ID. Buzz Dimensions, Specs and Photos

Cargo space Up to 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft) Height 1937mm (76.3in) Length 4,712 mm (185.5 in) Wheelbase 2,988 mm (117.6 in) Load sill 619mm (24.4in) Drivetrain All-electric rear-wheel drive Power 150 kW (201 horsepower) Torque 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) Battery capacity 82 kWh gross, 77 kWh net AC charging 11 kWh DC charging up to 170 kWh Top speed 145 km/h, electronically limited (90 mph) Turning radius Just over 11 meters (36.4 ft)

