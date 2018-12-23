First Drive: 2019 Ford Ranger Review

Seven things you need to know about Ford’s reborn mid-sized truck

San Diego, California – Ford has brought back its popular mid-sized Ranger pickup to Canada and the U.S. after an eight-year absence. And a first drive shows this from-the-ground-up rethink was worth the wait.

Although it shares the brand, the 2019 Ranger bears almost no resemblance to its sturdy but out-of-date predecessor, which last rolled off the assembly line back in late 2011. The new truck is a model of modern automotive engineering, featuring all of the convenience, flexibility, towing capacity and fuel-saving technology consumers have come to expect from their trucks.





















2019 Ranger



In both looks and performance, the Michigan-built Ranger is a worthy competitor for not only the category-leading Toyota Tacoma, but also GM’s highly successful GMC Canyon, Chevy Colorado and Nissan’s dated Frontier.

The new Ranger is based on the so-called world truck platform which has been sold in a number of countries for the past few years. Ford delayed bringing the Ranger to Canada and the U.S. for fear of stealing market share from its best-selling F150 full-sized truck. But, as company spokesmen admit, the mid-sized category has become too hot to ignore – almost doubling since 2014. Fiat Chrysler will be the last of the Detroit Three to bring back a mid-sized truck when the 2020 Jeep Gladiator reaches customers in a few months.

Although the new Ranger shares the world truck’s platform, it has its own high-strength steel frame, unique engine and other parts designed just for this market.







Ford is aiming the truck at middle America – people who want a reasonably efficient and compact vehicle to drive to work five days a week, and to take out into the country for some weekend warrior action.

Ranger Trims

The Ranger comes in three trim levels: the XL, XLT and Lariat. The XL model is a contractor level vehicle, with prices starting at just over $30,000 in Canada. Options in the higher trim levels include a blind spot information system for trailer towing, a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot, 115-volt power outlets, a B&O Play sound system, navigation, and LED head- and taillights.

It’s a good looking truck that will be as at home in suburbia as it is in the woods. The looks are enhanced by eye-grabbing colours, such as the orangish Saber, Lightning Blue and Hot Pepper Red.

Is it the right truck for you? In a highly competitive field, buyers have an embarrassment of rich choices. Ford hosted journalists in San Diego recently to see how the Ranger measures up.

Here are seven things to consider with the new Ranger.