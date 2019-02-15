Ram’s redesigned 2019 1500 pickup adds a new version to the mix with the Classic Warlock.

Paying homage to the original 1976 Dodge Warlock, the factory-customized truck had younger buyers on its radar; those looking for something different straight from the production line.

The new Ram 1500 Classic Warlock looks great, but we’re definitely digging the old school version with those sweet chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes. Check out this ad from 1976:

New Warlock for 2019

As Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA, puts it, “With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers.”

Also read: 4 Things That Make the New 2019 Ram 1500 Tailgate So Special

Exterior Looks

The new version picks up where the old one ended in 1979. The blacked-out monochromatic exterior is actually one of 10 options available, including white, blue, red, and others.

Up front, it gets a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, tow hooks, and Sport hood upgrade.

In the rear, LED rear tail lamps and heavy duty rear shocks round things out.

Rolling on 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, the 2019 Warlock does look sinister with the black badging paired to unique hood decals.

Interior

The cabin doesn’t see huge dose of unique features aside from the Warlock Package’s Diesel Grey cloth seating. Otherwise, Ram standards include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, 7-inch cluster display, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors.

Power

Propelling the Classic Warlock is either a 305-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or the burlier 5.7L HEMI V8 putting down 395-hp and 410 lb.ft or torque.

Release date and price

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock arrives at dealerships soon, within the next month. Starting MSRP is US$35,345 (add $1,695 another destination fee).

Looking at buying a new 2019 Ram 1500? Check out our full review here.