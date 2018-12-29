Before the official Ford model rolls out in 2020, lets gawk at this beautifully restored 1966 4-door Bronco for a minute, brought back to life by the team at Maxlider Brothers Customs.

The Illinois-based builder chopped the vintage SUV in half, stretching it out in the midsection to accommodate the extra doors by adding 23-inches, along with a full roll cage up above to keep all 6 passengers safe and sound in the sweet retro-styled seats wrapped in durable leather with contrasting stitching.

Those who know, Broncos only came in 2-door trims, so this beauty is true rarity. Though it’s rumoured the new Ford model coming soon will offer a 4-door version, dubbed the ‘baby Bronco.’

Looks aside, this late 1960s hauler gets a proper powerplant transplant with a Roush supercharged Coyote 5.0L engine putting down 670-hp paired to a state-of-the-art drivetrain.

Bronco for Sale at quarter million dollars

Over 4,000 man hours were involved in the build and it shows. And frankly, even at the US$250,000 price point, we think this beast is worth every penny.

Check out more Maxlider Brothers Customs antics and rebuilds at their YouTube channel here.