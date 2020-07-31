Ford Ford Bronco

2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs

Throwback Bronco with modern tech

News Editor
2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco
The new 2021 Ford Bronco literally just hit the scene and won’t be available until early 2021 in 2-door or 4-door form, yet tuning shops are wasting zero time ramping up the reimagined SUV — from lift kits and wheel packages to upgraded fenders and light bars. First, Saleen’s ‘Big Oly’ Baja-style Bronco, and now this: the 2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs — the same shop that brought us this quarter-million dollar restored 1966 4-door Bronco packing a whopping 670-hp. Here, the 2021 Midnite Edition pays homage to the 1991 – 1992 “Nite” Edition Ford Bronco, which was essentially an aesthetic upgrade package back then. But the Illinois-based tuning shop is definitely going beyond styling with their rendition, if this mockup image is any indication. Details are slim, but expect a Fox lift kit and BDS suspension; other add-ons we can safely assume include a proper wheel package, roof rack upgrade, front winch, light bars, and of course, the stealthy black paint job. Only think missing? The sweet, post-80’s ‘Nite’ decals in purple above the rear fenders. Maxlider is taking $500 deposits for the Midnite Edition transformation, and they’re an authorized drop-ship location for Ford — so go ahead, order your 2021 Bronco, have it delivered to Illinois, and hold tight for a badass and blacked-out 4-door beast.

FILED UNDER:
FeaturedFordFord BroncoAuto NewsFord News

