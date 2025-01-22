Should You Buy a Used 2022 Toyota Sienna XSE?

Safe, fuel-efficient, equipped for winter, and – OK, let’s face it – a little boring, the 2022 Toyota Sienna minvan offers everything a family could want in an all-purpose vehicle. It has also proven hardy enough to handle cold climate extremes. Redesigned for 2021, the Sienna debuted on a new platform, featuring a futuristic angular look and a bold shift to a gas-electric hybrid powertrain. While it delivers less power than the former V-6, its fuel economy has become a key selling point.

For 2022, the model saw only minor updates from the 2021 redesign. LE FWD, LE AWD, and XLE FWD trims gained roof rails, and the Limited AWD trim received second-row ottoman-style seats, reducing seating capacity to seven. It also features slightly increased ground clearance and other outdoorsy enhancements.

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Some key rivals:

Chrysler Pacifica Limited hybrid or Pacifica Limited AWD Honda Odyssey (FWD only, and no hybrid version) Kia Carnival (FWD only, and no hybrid version)

A few things we like most:

Only minivan available with both AWD and hybrid in one package

Exceptionally good fuel mileage for a minivan

Trailer towing package standard on XSE

Interior: Where Comfort Meets Practicality

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Note: What’s new for 2025? The 2025 Toyota Sienna adds refreshed interior designs, seating for up to 8, the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System, and a standard radar-based seat reminder. Select trims now offer a Digital Gauge Cluster, while Platinum and Limited add optional vacuum and FridgeBox™ features.

Comfort, convenience, and flexibility define the aesthetically pleasing interior of the 2022 Toyota Sienna, finished in muted greys and blacks. The seats and door trim are covered in a faux leather called SofTex that – ideal for a kid carrier – cleans up easily.

“Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are also part of the package.”

The front area provides ample storage space, along with four cup holders (with plenty more in the second and third rows). Toyota’s well-organized dashboard ensures easy orientation, featuring a 23-centimetre infotainment screen that’s clear and simple to use. The front seats are powered and heated (as is the steering wheel), but not ventilated. They provide snug support, keeping you comfortable even on long drives.

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Second-row captain’s chairs slide an impressive 64 centimetres back, extending all the way to the third row, offering excellent cargo storage flexibility. The split third row folds flat into the rear cargo hold, and the rear hatch is powered, with a convenient kick-opening feature.

The climate control system is divided into four independent zones, ensuring comfort for all passengers. The XSE trim includes a JBL eight-speaker audio system and connected services, featuring an embedded navigation system. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are also part of the package.

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

A host of safety features includes a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a digital rear-view mirror, adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Performance and Drive Impressions: Smooth, Capable, and Winter-Ready

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Note: What’s new for 2025? The Toyota Hybrid System powers 2022 and 2025 models with a choice of FWD or AWD drivetrains. No significant performance updates were noted for 2025.

Engine : 2.5L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder hybrid

: 2.5L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder hybrid Power : 245 combined horsepower

: 245 combined horsepower Transmission : Electronically controlled CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)

: Electronically controlled CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Drivetrain : Electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD)

: Electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) Fuel Economy – City : 36 MPG

: 36 MPG Fuel Economy – Highway : 36 MPG

: 36 MPG Fuel Economy – Combined: 36 MPG

The AWD XSE is equipped with Toyota’s electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, a sport-tuned suspension, and upgraded 18-inch rims. Under the hood, the gasoline engine is a familiar Atkinson-cycle 2.5-litre four-cylinder, producing 245 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. Transport Canada rates the AWD Sienna at 6.8 L/100 km (34.6 MPG) in the city and 6.6 L/100 km (35.6 MPG) on the highway. During severe cold conditions, real-world mileage has been recorded at 8.2 L/100 km (28.7 MPG).

“On icy and snow-covered roads, the Sienna remained sure-footed, even when snow was deep enough to scrape the bottom of the vehicle.”

This model also features a plug-in EV mode that allows short trips – like running to the soccer pitch and back – without relying on fossil fuels. The hybrid synergy drive operates smoothly, sending power seamlessly through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

It even includes a towing package, which adds an engine oil cooler, beefier radiator and fan, and stabilizer bars front and rear. While Toyota claims the Sienna can tow up to 1,585 kg (3,500 pounds), the modest power means heavy towing may not be enjoyable. The Sienna offers three driving modes: Sport, Eco, and Normal. The thrifty Eco mode feels sluggish, and even Sport mode doesn’t deliver thrilling performance.

Toyota Sienna XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Where the Sienna XSE excels, however, is in its refined handling that makes you forget you’re driving a minivan. Designed with snowy winters in mind, it has proven itself in challenging conditions, including a grueling 2,500+ kilometer (1,550+ mile) journey through north-central Alberta during a deep freeze, with temperatures plunging below –30°C (–22°F). On icy and snow-covered roads, the Sienna remained sure-footed, even when snow was deep enough to scrape the bottom of the vehicle. It consistently started without issue, even in extreme cold. However, the rear window defroster struggles to clear ice when temperatures drop below –10°C (14°F).

This slightly underpowered vehicle will not win any stoplight drag races, but that’s not why you would buy one. You are a looking for a solid, reliable and reasonably thrifty family hauler.

With a broad array of popular features, the Sienna XSE is great value in a family van. No other minivan offers both its fuel stinginess and winter-ready AWD capability in one package. Combined with a refined and comfortable interior and panoply of safety and convenience features, it is a hardy vehicle that is ideal for both short trips around town and patience-testing drives through harsh highway conditions.