While most automakers these days are avoiding 4-door cars like the plague, Cadillac didn’t seem to get the memo — and we’re all better off they didn’t. Particularly, high-performance sedan buyers who value cars over crossovers.

The 2020 CT4-V is already a capable sub-compact sedan backed by incredible power and a rear-wheel-drive-based architecture. But Caddy’s engineers had to ramp things up a little, planting a new 2.7L Dual Volute turbocharged engine — a first in the sedan segment.

While this unique powerplant first found its footing inside GM’s 2019 Silverado and Sierra pickups, the company had always anticipated the CT4-V would receive it too.

As Cadillac puts it, “While the CT4’s 2.7T engine shares basic engine hardware with the GM trucks, CT4’s refinement and manners are delivered through Cadillac-specific content and tuning. The result is faster response, more power and more torque in the CT4.”

So, what’s the deal with this new CT4-V engine?

A dual volute 2.7T engine is standard in the 2020 CT4-V (325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque) and available in the CT4 Premium Luxury (310 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque). Photo: Cadillac

End of the day, the CT4-V will benefit from significantly improved torque at lower RPMs, reaching peak torque at an incredibly low 1,500 rpm and maintaining it up to 4,000 rpm, providing better acceleration when diving into the corners.

Technology has allowed turbo engines to advance over the years, in particular, by lowering unnecessary turbo-lag; in this case, the new 2.7L turbo engine benefits from low mass without compromising output. Assisting in all this is a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission.

The new 2.7L torque-friendly engine is standard in the CT4-V and optional in the CT4 Premium; putting down 325-hp and 380 lb.-ft. of torque, and 310-hp and 350 lb.-ft. of torque, respectively.

The Cadillac 2.7T engine provides higher horsepower (+5 horsepower) and torque (+65 lb.-ft.) than the famed Cadillac Northstar V-8 engine of the past, but weighs 140 pounds less. Photo: Cadillac

Compared to the old V8 engine, the new 2.7L is 140 pounds lighter while offering a 5 horsepower and 65 lb.-ft. or torque increase.

Takeaway

No doubt, Cadillac is going against the grain here, producing insane 4-door cars with supercar acceleration and luxury to boot. Now, adding a lighter, higher-performing 2.7L turbo engine with incredible low-end torque to accompany all that glorious RWD-biased power.

While new car buyers aren’t exactly clamouring for sedans anymore, Cadillac doesn’t seem to care. And neither do we. Hey Caddy, keep the high-performance sedans coming, we’re definitely on board with you.