Cadillac

Torque Monster: Cadillac brilliantly plants a truck engine inside its CT4-V 4-door luxury rocket

A new, lighter 2.7L turbo engine with low-end boost and extra power

Amee Reehal
2020 Cadillac CT4-V
While most automakers these days are avoiding 4-door cars like the plague, Cadillac didn’t seem to get the memo — and we’re all better off they didn’t. Particularly, high-performance sedan buyers who value cars over crossovers. 

The 2020 CT4-V is already a capable sub-compact sedan backed by incredible power and a rear-wheel-drive-based architecture. But Caddy’s engineers had to ramp things up a little, planting a new 2.7L Dual Volute turbocharged engine — a first in the sedan segment. 

While this unique powerplant first found its footing inside GM’s 2019 Silverado and Sierra pickups, the company had always anticipated the CT4-V would receive it too. 

As Cadillac puts it, “While the CT4’s 2.7T engine shares basic engine hardware with the GM trucks, CT4’s refinement and manners are delivered through Cadillac-specific content and tuning. The result is faster response, more power and more torque in the CT4.”

So, what’s the deal with this new CT4-V engine?

A dual volute 2.7T engine is standard in the 2020 CT4-V (325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque) and available in the CT4 Premium Luxury (310 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque). Photo: Cadillac

End of the day, the CT4-V will benefit from significantly improved torque at lower RPMs, reaching peak torque at an incredibly low 1,500 rpm and maintaining it up to 4,000 rpm, providing better acceleration when diving into the corners. 

Technology has allowed turbo engines to advance over the years, in particular, by lowering unnecessary turbo-lag; in this case, the new 2.7L turbo engine benefits from low mass without compromising output. Assisting in all this is a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission. 

The new 2.7L torque-friendly engine is standard in the CT4-V and optional in the CT4 Premium; putting down 325-hp and 380 lb.-ft. of torque, and 310-hp and 350 lb.-ft. of torque, respectively. 

The Cadillac 2.7T engine provides higher horsepower (+5 horsepower) and torque (+65 lb.-ft.) than the famed Cadillac Northstar V-8 engine of the past, but weighs 140 pounds less. Photo: Cadillac

Compared to the old V8 engine, the new 2.7L is 140 pounds lighter while offering a 5 horsepower and 65 lb.-ft. or torque increase. 

Takeaway

No doubt, Cadillac is going against the grain here, producing insane 4-door cars with supercar acceleration and luxury to boot. Now, adding a lighter, higher-performing 2.7L turbo engine with incredible low-end torque to accompany all that glorious RWD-biased power.

While new car buyers aren’t exactly clamouring for sedans anymore, Cadillac doesn’t seem to care. And neither do we. Hey Caddy, keep the high-performance sedans coming, we’re definitely on board with you.

Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
CadillacAuto NewsCadillac NewsFeatured

UP NEXT

Ford F-150

First Look: Everything We Know About Ford’s Redesigned 2021 F-150

William Clavey -
Expect a 2021 Ford F-150 redesign to look not much different than its predecessor, but offers precisely what truck buyers need from a tech viewpoint.
Read more
BMW M5

How fast is BMW’s spruced up M5 Sedan & tuned M5 Competition?

News Editor -
The 2021 BMW M5 horsepower figures remain unchanged. But expect other improvements while the M5 Competition receives more track-focused features & updates.
Read more
Featured

World’s first 2G production supercar is this insane Audi-powered Donkervoort DB GTO-JD70

News Editor -
Celebrating the founder's 70th birthday, Donkervoort is producing 70 units of the Audi-powered DB GTO-JD70 - the world’s first 2G production supercar.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

New Defender 110 now gains a tough, premium roof tent courtesy of Autohome

Gear Editor -
Land Rover and Autohome team up on the new Defender 110's first, official roof tent for the serious overlanders. A premium Defender tent at close to $3,500.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

Amee Reehal -
The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a new 4-cylinder 2.0 model, and a limited GR Supra A91 edition. The price goes up but not by much.
Read more
Lexus

20 reasons to step up to the Lexus IS F Sport over the base lineup

News Editor -
As far as proper, RWD sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. But it's the 2021 IS 350 F Sport you should care about.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

Chris Chase -
Nissan's compact Rogue heads into 2021 with a muscular redesign, more tech, comfier interior, increased power, and lower stance. Is it enough to compete?
Read more
Toyota

First Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review

Amee Reehal -
First-ever TRD performance model Camry hits the market. But is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal? Our full review.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

New Crosstrek gets big updates, adds new Sport trim for adventurers

Chris Chase -
The 2021 Crosstrek isn't a full redesign but Subaru gave the compact SUV major updates including a new Sport model, the Forester's engine & design changes.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

Release date: here’s when the 2021 Crosstrek hits the market

News Editor -
Now with a 2.5L engine from the larger Forester, a new Crosstrek Sport trim, and several styling changes, the 2nd-gen 2021 Crosstrek release date is set.
Read more
Motorcycles

Best Cruiser Motorcycles for Beginners: Our 5 Top Picks

Greg Williams -
The cruiser market offers a number of choices with builders turning out new renditions of the staple motorcycles. For beginners, here are 5 best options.
Read more
Subaru Ascent

Closer Look at the Subaru Ascent’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Finally, Subaru SUV shoppers requiring proper towing capacity don't need to rely on the Outback. The 3-row Ascent has more pulling power but top trims only.
Read more
2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4 CUV Joins the Family: Arrives This Fall Priced...

2016 cadillac ats v horsepower

Cadillac showcases its 455-hp twin turbo engine in the V-Series for...

2020 cadillac ct5 sedan

Cadillac CT5 to fight BMW 3 Series in the luxury heartland