2020 Chevy 3500 Towing Capacity: Closer Look at New Silverado HD

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is one of the best-known names in the full-size pickup category. It’s also one of two full-size models sold by General Motors, the other being the GMC Sierra.

Chevrolet’s Silverado 1500 is the most common version of this truck, but Chevy also sells heavy duty 2500 and 3500 models. Of these, the 3500 is the most capable, boasting more robust towing and payload figures than the entry-level 1500 and mid-range 2500 models.

The Silverado 3500’s main competitors are the Ram 3500 and Ford F-350 Super Duty, as well as the nearly identical GMC Sierra 3500.

What is the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado 3500’s Towing Capacity and Payload?

The entire Silverado lineup gets a significant redesign both inside and out for 2020, including a huge jump in pulling power across the lineup – from 1500 to 3500 models. Photo: Chevrolet

According to Chevrolet, the Silverado 3500 will tow a trailer weighing a maximum of 35,500 lbs (or 16,102 kg) with the Duramax diesel engine. Meanwhile, the Silverado 3500’s maximum payload rating is 7,442 lb (3,376 kg).

The Silverado’s optional diesel produces 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque and comes with a 10-speed transmission. Base power is from a gas V8 of the same displacement, which makes 401 hp and 464 lb-ft with a six-speed.

Towing Capacity and Payload Comparison: Chevrolet Silverado 3500 vs Ram 3500 vs Ford F-350 vs Nissan Titan XD

Truck Towing Capacity (pounds) 2020 Silverado HD 3500 35,500 lbs 2020 Ram 3500 35,100 lbs 2020 Ford F-350 37,000 lbs 2019 Nissan Titan XD 10,790 lbs

The Ram 3500 will tow up to 35,100 lb (15,921 kg) and can carry 7,680 lb (3,484 kg) worth of payload.

A Ford F-350 boasts the highest towing capacity in this class, at 37,000 lb (16,783 kg). Its top payload rating is 7,850 lb (3,561 kg).

Nissan’s 2019 Titan XD has the least-impressive towing and payload capacities, at 10,790 lb (4,894 kg) and 2,240 lb (1,016 kg) respectively.

Note that a heavy-duty pickup’s towing and payload maximums can vary with engine choice, whether the truck is equipped with single or dual rear wheels, rear- or four-wheel drive, and cab size and bed length.

Pictured here, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD DRW High Country. Photo: Chevrolet

What factors can affect towing capacity and payload?

Typically, the more basic a truck is, the higher its towing capacity and payload will be. Adding optional features increases the truck’s curb weight, and that extra curb weight is subtracted from towing and payload totals.

If towing and hauling are your primary reasons for buying a truck, pay careful attention to how the options you choose affect its capacities. If you’re in the market for a new pickup, checkout our truck reviews here.