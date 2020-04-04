2020 Ram 3500 Towing Capacity & Payload: A Closer Look

2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty towing capacity
Home Ram

Redesigned for 2019, does the 2020 model still hold up to the heavy-duty competitors in the field?

Chris Chase

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) toughest entry in the heavy-duty full-size pickup category is the 2020 Ram 3500. It sits atop a range that also includes the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 models.

Ram most recently redesigned the 3500 in 2019, and it largely carries over for the 2020 model year.

With the Ram 3500, FCA’s truck division competes against the Chevrolet Silverado 3500, the GMC Sierra 3500, and the Ford F-350 Super Duty.

What is the Ram 3500’s Towing Capacity and Payload?

Ram says the 3500 will tow as much as 35,100 lb (15,921 kg) and boasts a payload of 7,680 lb (3,484 kg).

Ram offers the Ram 3500 in regular, crew and mega cab configurations, a choice of 6’4” and 8’ cargo beds, rear or four-wheel drive and single or dual rear wheels. The base engine is a 6.4L gas V8 (410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque) with an eight-speed transmission, and the option is a 6.7L Cummins six-cylinder diesel that makes up to 370 hp and 800 lb-ft and comes with a six-speed.

Towing Capacity & Payload Comparison: Ram 3500 vs Chevrolet Silverado 3500 vs GMC Sierra 3500 vs Ford F-350 Super Duty

TruckTowing Capacity
2020 Ram 350035,100 lbs
2020 Silverado 3500/Sierra 350035,500 lbs
2020 Ford F-35037,000 lbs
2019 Nissan Titan XD10,790 lbs
2020-Ram-2500-vs-2020-Ram-3500-Tradesman-Heavy-Duty-towing capacity
Side-by-side of the 2020 Ram 2500 vs 3500 dually. Photo: Ram

In comparison, the GMC Sierra 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500 can tow as much as 35,500 lbs (16,102 kg) and handle up to 7,442 lb (3,376 kg) of payload.

According to Ford’s specs, its F-350 Super Duty has best-in-class towing capacity at 37,000 lb (16,783 kg). Its payload rating is 7,850 lb (3,561 kg).

In all heavy-duty trucks, your choice of engine, cab size, bed length and rear- versus four-wheel drive can affect the pickup’s towing and payload maximums.

What Factors Can Affect Towing Capacity and Payload?

Generally, the highest tow ratings for heavy duty pickup trucks apply to the more basic models. The Ram 3500 is available with a wide range of upscale options, but there more of these you add, the less towing and payload capacity you’re left with.

If you’re shopping for a truck (check out our pickup reviews here) to tow a particularly large and heavy trailer, make sure the options you want leave you with enough capacity for want you want to tow and carry in the cargo bed.

Share1
Tweet1
Pin1
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
3 Shares
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedRamCar ReviewsTruck Reviews

TRENDING NOW

Chris Chasehttps://chrischasescars.com/
Chris has been writing professionally about cars since 2004, in print and online. He lives in Ottawa with his wife and two feline tyrants. In rare quiet moments, he can be found travelling or playing one of his way-too-many guitars. Chris is also a journalist member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

UP NEXT

Ford Explorer

Closer Look at the New Explorer’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Ford's mid-size SUV is all-new for 2020. Looks great but what's the new Explorer's towing capacity? How does it compare to competitors? Here's a breakdown.
Read more
Motorcycles

Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter

Amee Reehal -
Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter, available as a customizable kit in whole or in specific parts.
Read more
Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy 3500 Towing Capacity: Closer Look at New Silverado HD

Chris Chase -
We examine the 2020 Chevy 3500's towing capacity & how the all-new HD truck compares to Ram 3500, Ford F-350 Super Duty, GMC Sierra 3500 & Nissan Titan XD.
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CR-V Review: Are the Popular Crossover’s Mid-Life Changes Enough?

Graham Heeps -
Honda's big-selling compact crossover SUV gets decent updates inside and out for 2020. But compared to RAV4 & Escape, can the non-hybrid CR-V still compete?
Read more
Lamborghini

Lamborghini pitches in to fight coronavirus in Italy producing 1,000 masks and 200 medical shields a day

Amee Reehal -
Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese plant doubles as medical supply centre producing 1000 masks & 200 medical shields a day for Italian healthcare workers.
Read more
Genesis

Genesis drops second-generation G80 for 2021 sporting new looks, turbo powertrains, and lighter structure

Chris Chase -
Genesis took the wraps of their redesigned mid-size luxury sedan. The 2021 G80 finds new engines, updated interior, lighter structure, and enhanced looks.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2020 Ram 1500 laramie southwest edition front view

This New Luxury Special Edition Ram 1500 Joins the 2020 Lineup...

Rebel TRX Concept

Ram debuts the 575-hp Rebel TRX Concept: Most powerful half-ton pickup...

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock front view

New Ram 1500 Throws Back to 1976 with the Classic Warlock