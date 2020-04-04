2020 Ram 3500 Towing Capacity & Payload: A Closer Look

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) toughest entry in the heavy-duty full-size pickup category is the 2020 Ram 3500. It sits atop a range that also includes the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 models.

Ram most recently redesigned the 3500 in 2019, and it largely carries over for the 2020 model year.

With the Ram 3500, FCA’s truck division competes against the Chevrolet Silverado 3500, the GMC Sierra 3500, and the Ford F-350 Super Duty.

What is the Ram 3500’s Towing Capacity and Payload?

Ram says the 3500 will tow as much as 35,100 lb (15,921 kg) and boasts a payload of 7,680 lb (3,484 kg).

Ram offers the Ram 3500 in regular, crew and mega cab configurations, a choice of 6’4” and 8’ cargo beds, rear or four-wheel drive and single or dual rear wheels. The base engine is a 6.4L gas V8 (410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque) with an eight-speed transmission, and the option is a 6.7L Cummins six-cylinder diesel that makes up to 370 hp and 800 lb-ft and comes with a six-speed.

Towing Capacity & Payload Comparison: Ram 3500 vs Chevrolet Silverado 3500 vs GMC Sierra 3500 vs Ford F-350 Super Duty

Truck Towing Capacity 2020 Ram 3500 35,100 lbs 2020 Silverado 3500/Sierra 3500 35,500 lbs 2020 Ford F-350 37,000 lbs 2019 Nissan Titan XD 10,790 lbs

Side-by-side of the 2020 Ram 2500 vs 3500 dually. Photo: Ram

In comparison, the GMC Sierra 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500 can tow as much as 35,500 lbs (16,102 kg) and handle up to 7,442 lb (3,376 kg) of payload.

According to Ford’s specs, its F-350 Super Duty has best-in-class towing capacity at 37,000 lb (16,783 kg). Its payload rating is 7,850 lb (3,561 kg).

In all heavy-duty trucks, your choice of engine, cab size, bed length and rear- versus four-wheel drive can affect the pickup’s towing and payload maximums.

What Factors Can Affect Towing Capacity and Payload?

Generally, the highest tow ratings for heavy duty pickup trucks apply to the more basic models. The Ram 3500 is available with a wide range of upscale options, but there more of these you add, the less towing and payload capacity you’re left with.

If you’re shopping for a truck (check out our pickup reviews here) to tow a particularly large and heavy trailer, make sure the options you want leave you with enough capacity for want you want to tow and carry in the cargo bed.