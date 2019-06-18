Currently set to Index
2020 Lexus GX 460 Gets Minor Updates But Ramps Up Off-Road Game

Lexus 2020 Lexus GX 460 Gets Minor Updates But Ramps Up Off-Road Game

Luxury hauler that actually hauls

by News Editor
Lexus’s premium mid-size SUV gets some minor updates for 2020 despite still being in its second-generation form since its last major update ten years ago.

The big news for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 is the optional Off-Road Package with Multi-Terrain Select for enhanced excursion capability, some safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning now as standard, different interior trim choices, and new LED headlights.

Also new is yet another take on the Lexus spindle grille that “gives it distinctive, standout style which better aligns with the entire Lexus portfolio” according to the Japanese luxury automaker.

Stepping up its off-road SUV game

Despite the lack of big changes, the true body-on-frame SUV can still hold its own, in terms of design and capability — a proper big hauler offering premium ride quality while handling off-road conditions like a true champ. It still benefits from the burly V8, 4-wheel drive and the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System to handle sketchy off-road situations.

While we’re at it, also check out these other crazy adventure machines we’ve featured in the past.

New Off-Road Package new for 2020

The GX’s Off-Road Package is all-new for 2020 and available on the Luxury trim level. The upgrade bundles a bunch of features including Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors with driver and passenger cameras, Crawl Control, transmission cooler and fuel tank protector.

Multi-Terrain Select

The package also tacks on a new advanced system dubbed Multi-Terrain Select which essentially improves traction for various surfaces like mud, sand, loose rocks, and moguls. It regulates the GX’s wheelspin working alongside the engine throttle and brakes.

The luxury three-row GX still gets the 4.6L V8 under the hood into 2020, putting down 301-hp and 329 lb.-ft. of peak torque, along with 6,500-lb. towing capacity as the outgoing 2019 model.

When does the 2020 Lexus GX 460 come out and how much is it?

Release date and 2020 pricing hasn’t been released but we’re guessing the new Lexus GX 460 will hit dealers sometime late 2019, with pricing likely a bit higher than the current US$53,530 or C$74,400.

End of the day, not a lot of changes for the GX which sits between the RX crossover and full-size LX. But it’s still got that V8 and ramps up the adventure with the available off-road package.

Check out more 2020 SUVs and crossovers here.

Inside, the Lexus multimedia system on the GX offers a touchscreen with a customizable home screen that can display three sections simultaneously. Photo: Lexus
Spindle grill keeps getting the focus on Lexus products but LED headlights are new to the 2020 GX 460. Photo: Lexus
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

