The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 specs are out, taking Ford nearly half a year to spill the beans on what is the brand’s most powerful street-legal Ford ever.

First unveiled back in January at the Detroit Auto Show, the new GT500 would undoubtably make the late Carroll Shelby proud, boasting 760-hp and 625 lb.-ft. of torque from its 5.2L supercharged V8. Making this the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world, according to Ford.

Sibling GT350 is no slouch either putting down 526-hp and 429 lb. ft of torque, or the 480-hp Mustang Bullitt, but does fall short of the Dodge Hellcat’s nearly 800-hp powerplant. But hey, at these insane levels who’s counting a few horses here or there.

GT500 0-60 in under 4 seconds

Designed to devour the track, expect the Shelby GT500 to sprint 0-60 somewhere in the mid 3-second range, accomplishing the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds alongside the latest Ford GT supercar.

Release date is around Fall 2019 and pricing hasn’t been released. But expect those sleek racing strips, eleven exterior colour choices (including a new Twister Orange), an optional carbon-fiber performance package with 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and huge grin slapped across your face.