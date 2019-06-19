Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
FordFord MustangFord NewsFord Mustang News

Specs are out for most powerful street-legal Ford ever

Ford Ford Mustang Specs are out for most powerful street-legal Ford ever

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 arrives this fall

by News Editor
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 specs are out, taking Ford nearly half a year to spill the beans on what is the brand’s most powerful street-legal Ford ever.

First unveiled back in January at the Detroit Auto Show, the new GT500 would undoubtably make the late Carroll Shelby proud, boasting 760-hp and 625 lb.-ft. of torque from its 5.2L supercharged V8. Making this the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world, according to Ford.

Sibling GT350 is no slouch either putting down 526-hp and 429 lb. ft of torque, or the 480-hp Mustang Bullitt, but does fall short of the Dodge Hellcat’s nearly 800-hp powerplant. But hey, at these insane levels who’s counting a few horses here or there.

This 700-hp Eagle Squadron Mustang GT with its RTR wide-body kit is worth checking out if you’re into track drifting Pony cars.

GT500 0-60 in under 4 seconds

Designed to devour the track, expect the Shelby GT500 to sprint 0-60 somewhere in the mid 3-second range, accomplishing the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds alongside the latest Ford GT supercar.

Release date is around Fall 2019 and pricing hasn’t been released. But expect those sleek racing strips, eleven exterior colour choices (including a new Twister Orange), an optional carbon-fiber performance package with 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and huge grin slapped across your face.

Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Man Cave Ideas

LEGO Brings a Customizable 1967 Mustang Fastback to Life

Gear Editor -
The 1967 Mustang Fastback is a true classic. LEGO & Ford bring the iconic muscle car to life with this 1,471 piece set, part of the Creator Expert series.
Read more
Ford Mustang

700-HP Street-Legal 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Hits the Scene

News Editor -
Say Hi to the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Largest brakes, best cornering, best track times — basically, one of the best Pony cars rolling off the Ford line.
Read more
Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Review

Chris Chase -
We review the 2018 Mustang EcoBoost with the 4-cylinder turbo that's more powerful than the GT V8 was 10 years ago. Good enough for hardcore muscle-car fans?
Read more
Ford Mustang

Ford’s New 700-hp Drifting, Fighter Jet-Inspired Mustang GT

News Editor -
Drifting champ Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ford Performance link up to produce a one-off Pony car: the 700-hp widebody Eagle Squadron Mustang GT.
Read more
Ford Mustang

Updated 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350 Gets Faster Lap Times & Improved Aerodynamics

News Editor -
If you buy the new 2019 Mustang Shelby 350GT when this muscle car arrives early next year, Ford will throw in a Track Attack driving program from Ford Performance. Not bad.
Read more
Coupe Reviews

First Drive: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Review – The Evolution Continues

Kelly Taylor -
Two engine choices and features from the beastly GT350, the new 2018 Ford Mustang GT continues to evolve as North America's top muscle car.
Read more
Previous article2020 Lexus GX 460 Gets Minor Updates But Ramps Up Off-Road Game
Next articleFirst Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer ST Review
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

700-HP Street-Legal 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Hits the Scene

The Shelby Cobra 427 50th Anniversary

2014 Roush Stage 3 Mustang Review

2014 Roush Stage 3 Mustang Review