Work Smarter, Not Harder: Ford Updates the 2023 F250 Super Duty with Innovative New Tech

We all love the swanky new tech features inside our vehicles — from gargantuan touchscreens and wireless phone charging (because USB ports are so yesterday), to ridiculously massive flat panel displays spanning the entire dash to ambient cabin lights offered in like 100 different hues.

It’s all nice, fun to flaunt to our friends, and kidding aside, does often make our lives more convenient. But when innovative tech finds its way into heavy-duty trucks, it’s less about the flex and entirely about getting serious work done.

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty with Tremor Offroad Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

For 2023, Ford’s engineers and product teams really did go the distance, introducing truly next-level technology to its significantly updated 2023 F250 Super Duty, all to make work more efficient in the field for people who actually work in the field — from construction and mining to emergency response units.

Aside from tech, Ford’s updated 2023 three-quarter-ton gains two new engines with a standard 6.8L V8 gas and a new high-output 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8, for a total of four engine options; plus, eyeing the most towing, payload, torque, and horsepower of any of the handful of heavy-duty full-size trucks currently on the market. (Full engine spec comparison chart at the end of this story.)

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty. Photo: Amee Reehal

In this article, we look at the following innovations for 2023: some new and some updated:

Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System

Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist

Pro Trailer Backup Assist

Trail Control & Trail Turn Assist

Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System

Purpose: to make backing up to a dock or hitching a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer easier.

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty. Photo: Amee Reehal

This one is an industry-first, so you won’t find it on any other truck, for now. At it’s core, it’s a fairly basic thing: a camera installed on the end of the tailgate. When the tailgate is completely open, the camera views what is directly behind the F250, displayed on the screen inside the cabin.

Pop the truck in reverse, slowly back up while viewing the screen, and keep going until the reverse sensors integrated into the top of the tailgate are chirping and warn you to stop. We tested it out, and it works as advertised.

Camera integrated into F250’s tailgate. Photo: Amee Reehal Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System and action. Photo: Amee Reehal

Availability: The Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System are not available on the lower trims but do come standard on the higher King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited F250 grades.

Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch

Purpose: to provide real-time, estimated cargo weight directly onboard the truck with guidance on trailer tongue weight distribution.

Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch on new F250. Photo: Amee Reehal

As the name implies, the 2023 F250 will provide a best guess of both payload and passenger weight directly onboard the pickup. This is all for personal guidance only and not intended for commercial use. You can also manually set additional weight parameters (i.e., total weight of passengers on board) for more accurate figures.

The system works with the Ford Pass app, inside the cabin on the SYNC screen, and perhaps the coolest feature with the F250 Limited grade: a scale integrated into the rear taillamp with four indicator lights showing whether you are approaching your vehicle payload limit, where the lights move up and down, like a scale; so you can gauge the weight standing outside at the rear.

2023 F250 Limited gets the four indicator lights for Onboard Scales feature. Photo: Amee Reehal Manually inputting weight for Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch. Photo: Amee Reehal

Availability: Onboard Scales comes standard on the F250 King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited grades; unlike the Tailgate Camera, you can get this one on the lower trim F250 XL and XLT variants (as a standalone option with Smart Hitch, discussed below).

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist

Purpose: to make it easier to hitch a trailer.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist in action. Photo: Amee Reehal

The outgoing F250 also offered Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, but for 2023, Ford improved it in one significant way: the truck will automatically reverse on its own — making the process that much more simplified and, ideally, error-free.

Essentially, the F250 automatically backs up and aligns the conventional hitch ball to the trailer receiver; inside the cabin on the screen, you manually set the alignment in what truly feels like playing a video game.

Push the button, and the Super Duty’s cameras and sensors will discover the trailer hitch and control the steering, acceleration, and braking, positioning the hitch ball directly below the receiver.

Adjusting the hitch based on data from the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist tech. Photo: Amee Reehal Setting the target for Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature. Photo: Amee Reehal

The whole process is pretty straightforward to operate. It feels strange at first as the truck, on its own, begins moving. But it indeed works and lines up the coupler and hitch perfectly during our test, anyhow.

Availability: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist comes equipped on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited; it’s optional on the F250 Lariat in the Lariat Ultimate Package.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist

Purpose: to make it easier to back up a trailer or camper.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist in action. Photo: Amee Reehal

This is one of those features that we think some may skip. Why? Because it may be a pride thing, where I don’t need no stinkin’ computer helpin’ me backin’ up my RV. But in private, yeah, they’ll use it.

We see this as a beneficial tool, mainly when backing up and nestling a large trailer or camper in a tight spot at those busy campgrounds. Again, very much like a video game (and actually kind of fun), you go in reverse while turning the dial left or right to align the trailer in the required direction — at the same time, let the truck handle the steering on its own. You need to press the accelerator, watch the screen, and turn the dial as needed.

2023 F250 Super Duty Limited towing an RV. Photo: Amee Reehal Pro Trailer Backup Assist in action. Photo: Amee Reehal

We recommend testing this out in an empty parking lot before putting it into action, as the reverse-accelerate combo may take some getting used to. Unless, of course, you’re a trailer backup champ.

Availability: Pro Trailer Backup Assist is standard equipment on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited; optional on Lariat in the Lariat Ultimate Package.

Trail Control & Trail Turn Assist

Purpose: to provide a significantly tighter turn radius out on the trail.

Trail Turn Assist in action, and standard equipment with Tremor Offroad Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

Trail Turn Assist is new for 2023, and the first time we tried it was in the then-new 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door, pictured below. The handy feature lets you virtually lock either rear wheel to shrink their turn radius to 180 degrees while navigating tight corners, which is particularly useful on the trail.

Paired with Trail Control, this combo is a productive 1-2 punch out in the field; the truck takes care of acceleration and braking duties while the driver focuses on steering. Some may equate it to “cruise control for off-road driving.”

Availability: Trail Control & Trail Turn Assist is standard on the F250 with the Tremor Offroad Package you see here doing circles; optional on XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door demonstrating Trail Turn Assist. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 F250 with Tremor Offroad Packaging demonstrating Trail Turn Assist. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway

Every automaker says we listened to our customers when redesigning our vehicle. Based on the next-generation 2023 Super Duty’s new features we tested, it’s clear Ford indeed did pay attention, introducing new features like the Tailgate Down Camera & Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System, and Trail Turn Assist; improving existing features like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist which now self-drives.

Ultimately, these new features, paired with the F250’s other tech like Pro Power Onboard, Ford Pro’s suite of software and services, embedded 5G capability, Trailer Navigation, and the new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System, rivalling this new workhorse is going to be tough.

Other 2023 F250 interior tech and features

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty Limited with the 6.7L Power Stroke engine. Photo: Amee Reehal

Here are some other less workhorse-type features of the new Super Duty:

12-inch digital display as standard to higher F250 trims; XL gets a standard 8-inch centre display

Optional wireless charging pad and four USB power ports

tweaked centre console to hold tablets upright

Improved seats that almost lay flat and lift the seat bottom up (called Max Recline Seats)

Premium audio system option: 1,080-watt, 18-speaker B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (over the 640-watt, eight-speaker B&O Sound System)

Alexa Built-in hands-free with complimentary connectivity to Alexa for up to three years (restrictions apply)

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty Images and Engine Specs



2023 Ford F250 Super Duty. Photo: Amee Reehal































2023 Ford F250 Super Duty Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal















































2023 Ford F250 Super Duty with Tremor Offroad Package. Photo: Amee Reehal























