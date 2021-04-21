Ford revived its famous nameplate, “Bronco”, after 24 years of hiatus last year, featuring a retro-style and all the excellent facilities of the Wrangler plus few of its own.

The automaker has made available two- and four-door body styles along with a smaller, affordable version, the Bronco Sport that rivals the Jeep Cherokee and the Compass. Check out our full 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands review here.

First, a quick look at the new Bronco’s trims & engines

While the focus of this piece is the 2021 Bronco towing capacity, here’s just quick overview of Ford’s new compact off-roading machine.

Trim Levels

2021 Bronco Family. Photo: Ford

Ford offers the Bronco in six trim levels (Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands) while the Bronco Sport comes in five (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition). Here’s more on the Bronco configurator.

Engine Choices

There are two engine choices for the Bronco; a standard 2.3L turbo-4 generating 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and a more robust 2.7L turbo V-6 good for 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can either opt for a 7-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The latter is standard for the 2.7L turbo.

The Bronco Sport also offers two powerplant options – a 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-3 and a 245-hp turbo-4. Both the mills pair with 8-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Ford Bronco Towing Capacity

The 2021 Ford Bronco towing capacity stands at 3,500 pounds. However, to take advantage of its maximum towing capabilities, you need to add the Ford Bronco tow package, known as the Class II Trailer Tow Package. It comes with many handy safety facilities like Trailer Sway Control to make your journeys secure.

2021 Bronco Sport TOW RZR. Photo: Ford

No matter which engine, transmission, and body style you choose for your Bronco, it is capable of lugging 3,500 pounds. Please keep in mind that the 2.3L EcoBoost engine is standard for both 2-door and 4-door models, while the 2.7L Ecoboost is optional.

Some top towing features

So, what makes the Bronco so much capable that it can easily tow camping trailers, sporting equipment, ATVs, small cargo trailers and other vehicles? Here is the list of standard features that make it possible:

Independent HOSS front suspension system

Solid five-link HOSS rear suspension system

AdvanceTrac with RSC (Roll Stability Control )

Ground clearance of 8.4 inches (Base) to 11.6 inches (with 35-inch tires)

Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly (ESOF) Two-Speed Transfer Case for part-time 4WD

Two-Speed Electromechanical Transfer Case (EMTC) for active 4WD

Neutral, 4H, and 4L driving modes with ESOF

Neutral, 2H, and 4H driving modes with EMTC

2021 Bronco Sport Towing Capacity

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds when using the standard 1.5L EcoBoost engine. Those who would opt for the 2.0L EcoBoost engine will be able to lug up to 2,200 pounds. However, buyers will need to add the Class II Trailer Tow Package to harness the Bronco’s sport true towing prowess.

For some more Bronco aftermarket inspiration, check out these 5 accessorized new Broncos built for adventure, including the blue Bronco Sport TOW RZR in the lead shot above.

[Chart] 2021 Ford Bronco Towing Capacity vs the Competition