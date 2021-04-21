Ford revived its famous nameplate, “Bronco”, after 24 years of hiatus last year, featuring a retro-style and all the excellent facilities of the Wrangler plus few of its own.
The automaker has made available two- and four-door body styles along with a smaller, affordable version, the Bronco Sport that rivals the Jeep Cherokee and the Compass. Check out our full 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands review here.
First, a quick look at the new Bronco’s trims & engines
While the focus of this piece is the 2021 Bronco towing capacity, here’s just quick overview of Ford’s new compact off-roading machine.
Trim Levels
Ford offers the Bronco in six trim levels (Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands) while the Bronco Sport comes in five (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition). Here’s more on the Bronco configurator.
Engine Choices
There are two engine choices for the Bronco; a standard 2.3L turbo-4 generating 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and a more robust 2.7L turbo V-6 good for 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can either opt for a 7-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The latter is standard for the 2.7L turbo.
The Bronco Sport also offers two powerplant options – a 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-3 and a 245-hp turbo-4. Both the mills pair with 8-speed automatic transmission.
2021 Ford Bronco Towing Capacity
The 2021 Ford Bronco towing capacity stands at 3,500 pounds. However, to take advantage of its maximum towing capabilities, you need to add the Ford Bronco tow package, known as the Class II Trailer Tow Package. It comes with many handy safety facilities like Trailer Sway Control to make your journeys secure.
No matter which engine, transmission, and body style you choose for your Bronco, it is capable of lugging 3,500 pounds. Please keep in mind that the 2.3L EcoBoost engine is standard for both 2-door and 4-door models, while the 2.7L Ecoboost is optional.
Some top towing features
So, what makes the Bronco so much capable that it can easily tow camping trailers, sporting equipment, ATVs, small cargo trailers and other vehicles? Here is the list of standard features that make it possible:
- Independent HOSS front suspension system
- Solid five-link HOSS rear suspension system
- AdvanceTrac with RSC (Roll Stability Control )
- Ground clearance of 8.4 inches (Base) to 11.6 inches (with 35-inch tires)
- Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly (ESOF) Two-Speed Transfer Case for part-time 4WD
- Two-Speed Electromechanical Transfer Case (EMTC) for active 4WD
- Neutral, 4H, and 4L driving modes with ESOF
- Neutral, 2H, and 4H driving modes with EMTC
2021 Bronco Sport Towing Capacity
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds when using the standard 1.5L EcoBoost engine. Those who would opt for the 2.0L EcoBoost engine will be able to lug up to 2,200 pounds. However, buyers will need to add the Class II Trailer Tow Package to harness the Bronco’s sport true towing prowess.
For some more Bronco aftermarket inspiration, check out these 5 accessorized new Broncos built for adventure, including the blue Bronco Sport TOW RZR in the lead shot above.
[Chart] 2021 Ford Bronco Towing Capacity vs the Competition
|Towing Capacities (non-hybrid models)
|Powertrain
|Maximum Towing Capacity (lbs)
|Ford Bronco
|2.3L 4-cyl. Turbo 7-speed Manual
|3,500
|Chevrolet Equinox
|2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 9-speed Automatic
|3,500
|Ford Escape
|2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic
|3,500
|Toyota RAV4
|2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed Automatic
|3,500
|Ford Bronco Sport
|2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic
|2,200
|Ford Bronco Sport
|1.5L 3-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Ford Escape
|1.5L 3-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Hyundai Tucson
|2.4L 4-cyl. 6-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Jeep Cherokee
|2.4L 4-cyl. 9-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Kia Sportage
|2.4L 4-cyl. 6-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Kia Sportage
|2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 6-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Mazda CX-5
|2.5L 4-cyl. Turbo 6-speed Automatic
|2,000
|Chevrolet Equinox
|1.5L 4-cyl. Turbo 6-speed Automatic
|1,500
|Honda CR-V
|1.5L 4-cyl. Turbo CVT Automatic
|1,500
|Hyundai Tucson
|2.0L 4-cyl. 6-speed Automatic
|1,500
|Subaru Forester
|2.5L 4-cyl. CVT Automatic
|1,500
|Toyota RAV4
|2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed Automatic
|1,500
|Nissan Rogue
|2.5L 4-cyl. CVT Automatic
|1,350