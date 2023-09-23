The 2021 F-150 Interior Was Completely Redesigned: A Closer Look

For decades, the top-selling F-150 has kept up with the times – and 2021 was no different, undergoing a significant redesign, with several notable changes and key features introduced to its interior. Even now, the newer 2024 F-150 gains a mid-cycle refresh.

But if you’re shopping for a used 2021 model, here’s a look at the more significant updates inside the redesigned 2021 model vs. the previous generation 2020 model. Or you can skip down to a quick summary of 2021 F-150 changes here.

First, here’s a look at the outgoing 2017 F-150 interior, the 2018 model, and the new 2021 cabin all compared:

2017 F-150. Photo: Amee Reehal 2018 F-150. Photo: Ford 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

Increased storage, improved SYNC 4, and more tech

Similar to the exterior design, the 2021 F-150 continues with its subtle, yet evolutionary redesign inside. Familiar visual touches remain, like the large air vents, while new storage solutions and unique design cues – like the map of Detroit embroidered within the truck’s doors, or the American flag located aft of the A-pillar air vents – help distinguish the cabin from its 2018 F-150 predecessor.

All variants will come with a fully digital gauge cluster, with base models offering an 8-inch Ford SYNC 4 multimedia interface with over-the-air updates. The new SYNC 4’s processors are super fast (twice as fast, to be exact) and can wirelessly connect smartphones without cords to integrate with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, along with SYNC AppLink apps like Waze.

An all-new 12-inch screen – similar to what Ram offers – will be available for higher trim levels. However, Ford preferred opting for a landscape-like screen setup to leave space for physical redundant buttons.

Interior Work Surface

With the press of a button, the gear lever hides flush into the centre storage area. Photo: Amee Reehal

Photo: Amee Reehal

The most noteworthy feature in the 2021 Ford F-150’s interior is the available Interior Work Surface which ingeniously stows the gear lever inside the center console when in park, allowing a large work surface to take its place. The surface is ideal for placing a laptop or grabbing your lunch on the road. Again, this is all a result of Ford’s careful analysis of what truck buyers look for in their rig.

Takeaway: the best full-size pickup interior in 2021?

There you have it, a quick look at the next-generation F-150 cabin sporting a much-improved interior. Granted, the previous generation models were equally as impressive, but the kicker here is the addition of new and improved technologies, such as the new SYNC 4 replacing the outgoing SYNC 3.

Overall, Ford is clearly listening to its customers when revamping interior features. But for the best-selling truck for half a century, this doesn’t really come as a surprise. The only challenge now for the reigning full-size champ is with competing trucks like the GMC Sierra 1500 and Ram stepping up their interior game as well, can the new F-150 still hold down that top spot?

Interior photos:

2022 F-150 Lightning. Photo: Ford

With the press of a button, the shifter hides flush into the centre storage area. Photo: Amee Reehal













2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal









2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal



Available lockable, fold-ﬂat, dividable storage extends the width of the interior under the rear seats and allows for safe storage of valuables. Great for long items like hunting gear, ﬁshing rods or blueprints.

The new Interior Work Surface makes living and working in the cabin easier with a large, ﬂat deployable surface ideal for signing documents, using a laptop or just enjoying your lunch break. Available in both bench and captain’s seat conﬁgurations from XL to Limited.

All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat. New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, while an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage.

The cabin is completely redesigned with more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers along with more premium materials, more color choices and more storage. Shown here is the interior of the all-new F-150 Limited.

The all-new F-150 features and an available stowable shifter that easily folds into the center console of the all-new F-150 with the push of a button and allows full access to the large Interior Work Surface when in park.

Quick summary of all the interior F-150 2021 changes

12-inch Touchscreen: This system features the latest SYNC 4 technology, providing improved connectivity and a user-friendly interface.

Interior Materials: The interior materials have been upgraded, with higher-quality materials used throughout the cabin.

Interior Work Surface: Making it easier to work on a laptop or fill out paperwork inside the truck.

Optional Max Recline Seats: Max Recline Seats allow the front seats to fully recline, providing a more comfortable resting or napping position.

Enhanced Driver-Assist Features: It also includes other driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping systems.

Pro Power Onboard: Useful for powering tools and appliances at a job site or for recreational activities.

Synced Trailer Back-Up Assist: Helps with trailer hitching and backing up by providing real-time guidance for steering while reversing with a trailer attached.

Improved Storage and Organization: Now with more compartments and cubbies for organizing and securing items inside the cabin.

Available Premium Audio System: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen.

Dual-Pane Moonroof: An available dual-pane panoramic moonroof provides a spacious and open feel to the cabin.

Available Interior Color Options: Various interior colour and trim options to suit different preferences.

