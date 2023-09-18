Refreshed F-150 Gets New Tailgate & Equipment Upgrades for 2024

Detroit, MI – Updates to North America’s best-selling vehicle are always big news. In 2022, the Ford F-150 generated more revenue than Starbucks or Netflix – some US$41.5bn in sales. The full-size pickup remains Ford’s financial mainstay, crucial to its ongoing investments in electrification. The facelifted 2024 model was unveiled in Detroit ahead of the North American International Auto Show.

Here, we look at what’s new to the 2024 model.

Release date & pricing: The 2024 Ford F-150 is available to order now, priced from $38,565 US and $49,655 CAD for the Reguler Cab XL 4×2.

The new tailgate swings open horizontally and the bed gains a storage box

The headline act among a comprehensive suite of improvements for 2024 is the Pro Access Tailgate, which swings open horizontally as well as dropping down vertically. It opens to three positions – 37 degrees (handy if you’re towing), 70 degrees and 100 degrees – to make it easier to reach into the bed. It also eases access to another new feature, a bed storage box on the right-hand side to stow tie-downs, tools, gloves and more. Trucks without the Pro Power Onboard sockets also get a storage box on the left side.

2024 F-150 Pro Access Tailgate. Photo: Ford 2024 F-150 Bed Storage Box. Photo: Ford

Ford claims best-in-class figures for maximum available towing capacity (13,500 lb / 6,129kg) and payload (2,455 lb / 1,115kg). As part of moves to reduce specification complexity and simplify ordering, features including the Class IV trailer hitch and the extended-range fuel tank are now standard.

Improved Pro Power and PowerBoost

Pro Power Onboard – the ability to use electrical power from the truck to fuel jobsite tools, camping accessories, and more – remains available in three tiers – 2.0kW (gas trucks), 2.4kW (standard with the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain) or 7.2kW (optional with PowerBoost, specified by around three in four customers). For 2024, an updated digital interface is designed to help Pro Power Onboard users better monitor the available power, either through the SYNC 4 screen or the FordPass app.

2024 F-150 Pro Power Onboard. Photo: Ford 2024 F-150. Photo: Ford

PowerBoost already accounts for one in 10 F-150s sold. For the 2024 model year, Ford is increasing production to meet demand and the Hybrid will be priced the same as the 3.5-litre EcoBoost option. The PowerBoost premium stood at around US$1,700/C$2,500 on 2023 models. With 430 hp and 570 lb-ft, the Hybrid has more power and torque than any Ford F-150 bar the Raptors.

More powerful 2.7L EcoBoost engine

Other changes include increased power and torque for the 2.7-litre EcoBoost base engine (the old 3.3-litre V6 is dropped, as is the diesel); improved connectivity (customers can even submit voice feedback on their truck through the SYNC 4 digital system); revised backup assistance systems; and updated and more accessible driver assistance systems. Available engines 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6

5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8

3.5-litre EcoBoost

3.5-litre PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6

Inside, the 12-in digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen have been made standard on all grades, while a head-up display is introduced as a new option.

2024 F-150 Raptor and Tremor Changes

2024 F-150 Tremor. Photo: Graham Heeps 2024 F-150 Raptor. Photo: Ford

All trim levels get a revised front grille but on the off-road-focused Tremor, it incorporates a distinctive, wide, orange-accented grille design. There’s also an optional, modular front bumper for accessories such as a light bar or Warn winch.

There’s a similar modular bumper for the high-performance F-150 Raptor, too, but the biggest change for the desert-running pickup is the introduction of Fox Dual Live Valve shocks. These aim to improve the ride quality on- and off-road by adding continuously variable rebound controls to the position-sensitive compression control. Cosmetic updates complete the refresh.

Refreshed 2024 F-150 photos: