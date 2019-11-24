Los Angeles, CA – Canadians looking to get in on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E action get a choice of 5 trims – same as the US market. In fact, based on the pricing we see, the entry-level Mach-E Select will start at the same price-point in each market, with a $50,495 MSRP in both Canadian and/or US dollars (the range-topping GT Performance Edition price gap is more pronounced, if you’re keeping tabs).

Here’s US pricing, release dates and federal tax incentive info.

Unfortunately, unlike the US market which offers consumers a US$7,500 federal tax incentive to go green with the purchase of an EV, only British Columbia and Quebec – on the provincial level – offer any real buying incentives, at the time of this writing.

Quebec, where most electric vehicles are sold in Canada, will kick in a hefty $13,000 tax incentive. So if you see more of the new Ford SUVs strolling the streets of Quebec City or Montreal, now you know why.

At any rate, the new 2021 Mustang Mach-E is a sporty and spacious small SUV with on-demand torque and loads of cargo space (including a trunk and front ‘frunk’).

Best part? Buyers don’t need to be fans of the iconic pony car to appreciate the Mach-E’s sport utility proportions and benefits. End of the day, this is a 5-seat SUV unlike anything out there when these Mustang-inspired haulers begin hitting dealerships beginning late 2020.

The range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition only comes with AWD in both Canada and US, and will do an insane 0-60 mph in under 4-seconds. Photo: Amee Reehal

2021 Mustang Mach-E Canadian pricing on all 5 trims arriving late 2020:

Select: $50,495

Available late 2020, the Select is the entry-level model and available with either AWD or RWD riding on 18-inch wheels, sprinting 0-60 mph in the mid 5-second range with the AWD setup. Canadians can expect an EPA-estimated range of over 355 km with the Mach-E Select.

American market pays the same in US dollars at US$50,495.

Premium: $59,495

Available late 2020, the Ford ramps up the technology, luxury, and performance on this mid-level trim, rolling on standard 19-inch wheels, available in either AWD or RWD. With an EPA-estimated range of over 475 km, unlike the Select, the Premium will do 0-60 mph in the mid 5-seconds with either AWD or RWD.

American market pays US$50,600.

First Edition: $71,995

Available late 2020 but in limited quantities, the First Edition is the version you’ll probably want if you’re not willing to wait (or want to stick out from the Mach-E crowd); this trim will include:

three exterior colours including an exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic

unique interior contrast stitching

First Edition scuff plates

brushed aluminum pedals

red brake calipers

With an EPA-estimated range of over 425 km with AWD, the First Edition will also do 0-60 mph in the mid 5-second range in AWD setup. Equipped with 19-inch wheels.

American market pays US$59,000.

California Route 1: $64,495

Available early 2021, this trim only comes in RWD rolling on 18-inch wheels but gets an extended battery range and EPA-estimated range of over 475 km. The California Route 1 is all about cruising but will still do 0-60 mph in a respectable mid 6-second range.

American market pays US$52,400.

GT Performance Edition: $ 82,995

Available Spring 2021, you can’t go wrong with a Mustang GT – especially if performance is the priority. The Mach-E GT Performance Edition gets special design touches including the rear GT badging and distinct front grill treatment you won’t find on the other trims. This rocket will do 0-60 in under 4-seconds, rides on 20-inch wheels, only comes in AWD, and will offer an EPA-estimated range of over 375 km. Works for us.

American market pays significantly less at US$60,500.

To learn more about reserving a Mustang Mach-E, hit up Ford Canada’s site here.

