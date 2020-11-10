The Power Wagon has a fairly rich heritage spanning 75 years, stretching back to World War II where workhorses like the 1946 Dodge Power Wagon and 1946 Dodge Power Wagon Wrecker made an impact. To honour these first mass-produced 4×4 pickups ahead of Nov. 11 Veterans Day observances, Ram has revealed the 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition — a spruced up version sporting mainly aesthetic upgrades to the already capable heavy-duty truck offering 35,100 lbs towing capacity (Ram 3500), 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with the Cummins Turbo Diesel, and ample cargo space with the with Ram Mega Cab. Riding on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, the 75th Anniversary Edition features a distinct grill coupled with 75th Anniversary badging, along with two new colours (Molten Orange and Anvil Gray). Similar to the Ram 3500 Black Edition, the cabin gains a more upscale feel with Mountain Brown leather and bucket seats adorning “Power Wagon 75” logo and door inserts. Other major cabin features like the 12-inch touchscreen and Uconnect 4C NAV remain, but Ram differentiated the special edition with Gloss Black instrument panel inserts, centre console and dashboard badges, and a dark brushed aluminum radio surround with Piano Black Silverline accents. The 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition will arrive at dealers late 2020 priced at $65,250 (plus $1,695 destination charge), and in Canada at C$73,290 (plus $1,895 destination).