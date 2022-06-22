2022 Dodge Durango SXT VS GT: What’s the Difference?

The 2022 Dodge Durango comes in seven trim levels – SXT, GT, GT Plus, R/T, Citadel, RT/Plus, and SRT 392. While all the models in the range boast muscular design, good acceleration, class-leading towing capability, enhanced interior, and comfortable ride, we will specifically discuss the base SXT and a level-up GT.

Powertrain

Although Dodge offers three engine choices for the 2022 Durango, the SXT and GT come exclusively with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine (least-powerful in the range), pumping out 293-horsepower mating to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard rear-wheel drivetrain. All-wheel-drive is optional on the SXT and GT for an extra price.

The power delivery is perfectly enough for daily commutes thanks to the quick-shift transmission, but you might feel running out of puff during highway cruising. Dodge claims the new Durango with V6 can zoom to 60 mph from a standstill position in 7.5 seconds.

Gas Mileage and Towing Capacity

The fuel economy rating of 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway is above average in the mid-size SUV class, and it falls a point when you opt for the all-wheel drivetrain.

The 2022 Dodge Durango may not be fuel-efficient and good at cornering, but it has the highest towing capability in its class. The automaker claims 6,200 pounds of towing prowess with the V6 when well equipped. The 5.7L V8 and 6.4L V8 models can tow 7,400 pounds and a class-leading 8,700 pounds, respectively.

2022 Durango SXT

Dodge Durango SXT

To give you our 2022 Dodge Durango SXT Vs. GT comparison, we will first put down the standard features of the SXT. You can easily compare the standard features and will find out the GT is more well equipped.

Standard: At the starting price of US$36,995, the entry-level Durango features LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, bright roof rails, and a manual liftgate.

Inside, it finds cloth upholstery, a seven-seat layout, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry & push-button start, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, eight airbags, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.

Furthermore, there is an 8.4-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, four USB ports, satellite radio, and a six-speaker stereo system.

Optional: On the other hand, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, second-row captain’s chairs (six-seat layout), a sunroof, a power liftgate, and a tow package with a Class IV trailer hitch receiver and load-leveling rear shock absorbers are optional features.

2022 Durango GT

Dodge Durango GT

Standard: Dishing out $3000 more (MSRP $39,990) over the SXT gives you access to the new Durango GT boasting remote start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, fog lights, a power liftgate, 20-inch wheels, and a dual exhaust (offers 2 more hp). The GT carries over other standard amenities from the SXT.

Optional: The elective features for the GT include navigation, a 10.1-inch touch screen, wireless device charging, a rear-seat entertainment system, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Packages

You can always improve your Durango SXT’s looks and capability through the available packages. The available options include the $1,195 Trailer-Tow Package, the elegant $1,595 Blacktop Package for shiny black exterior accents, the $995 Anodized Platinum Package for glossy exterior accents, and the $1,695 Popular Equipment Group for heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power liftgate.

The GT trim can also be had with the Blacktop Package, which comes with an additional vented hood. Furthermore, you can opt for premium packages that add facilities like the 10.1-inch infotainment system, a high-end sound system, a power sunroof, auto high beams, a cargo cover, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, and a wireless charging pad.

