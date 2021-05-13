The Korean luxury brand released their new G70 sedan last year in Europe, now following it up with something for the wagon lovers — but like most stellar wagons, this beauty is a European offering only and the fifth Genesis product to go on sale in the region. “We look forward to meeting the needs of European customers with this strategic model that caters to the preferences of the market,” Genesis states. In fairness, the shooting brake is a car body style that is firmly rooted in the automotive history of Europe, so this isn’t a big shocker for us North Americans. And clearly, the automaker is seeking some European love (and sales). Measuring the same size as its 4-door compact sedan sibling including a 2,835 mm wheelbase, the 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake’s stretched out stance offers 40-percent more luggage space by moving the tailgate hinge forward, while its rear seats can be split-folded in 4:2:4 format for added cargo flexibility. Similar to the sedan version which arrived in 2019 (check out our review here), this bespoke G70’s interior resembles the cockpit of a fighter jet with its driver-focused design. Viewing it from the side, it’s hard not to fall in love with those long lines to include a single-piece glass extending to the back, coupled with a sporty floating spoiler. The G70 sedan hits European dealerships summer 2021, so the Shooting Brake should arrive shortly after. Sorry, North America.