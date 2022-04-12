2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster: Iconic Sportster Enters a New Chapter

The Sportser’s heritage runs deep, going all the way back to 1957. Now, Harley-Davidson builds on this classic cruiser bike with the 2022 Nightster — Milwaukee’s all-new offering sporting that smooth Sportster silhouette paired the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain good for nearly 100 horses and 70 ft. lbs. peak torque. Add a long list of new tech and contemporary electronic rider aids, the Nightster may just be what Harley fans have been yearning for (no hard feelings, Sporster S and Pan America 1250).

This thing is completely new. Harley essentially took the easy-going, low-slung Sportster model styling cues — to include those iconic exposed rear shock absorbers — and tweaked the design into something new riders can get behind. As the company puts it, “the Nightster provides a canvas for creativity and personalization, offering the ultimate platform for customization and expression for new and existing riders.”

New Harley-Davidson Bike with Old-School Looks & Modern Power

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery

2022 Nightster Imagery



MY22 Web 360. RH975 Nightster.

The overall look is lean and low with the shape of an airbox cover paying homage to the walnut fuel tank from the original Sportster. Other reminiscent features include a hidden fuel tank (under the seat), a round air intake cover, a single seat, and chopped fenders. Flossing a predominantly blacked-out look — including the wheels, front and rear fenders and speed screen — the new Nightster comes in Gunship Grey and Redline Red, only seen on the bike’s airbox cover. A nice touch are the exhaust headers that get a charcoal powder coat finish, alongside glossy black inserts.

The rider gets a round 4.0-inch-diameter analog speedometer mounted on the handlebar riser, sporting an inset multi-function LCD display. All lighting duties are LED — from the headlamp to the rear fender-mounted brake/tail/signal LED lighting the company says is a US-only offering.

With 3 selectable drive modes — Road, Sport, and Rain — and enhanced safety features including ABS, traction control (TCS), and slip control (DSCS), the Nightster is propelled by a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin mill which Harley-Davidson states will offer strong acceleration and power by keeping the torque curve flat through the broad powerband and mid-range. Designed to match the performance of this Revolution Max 975T engine are dual overhead camshafts and Variable Valve Timing phasing on the intake valves. Some key engine specs:

Revolution Max 975T engine 90-hp @7500 RPM 70 ft. lbs. peak torque @ 5000 RPM 97mm bore x 66mm stroke Compression Ratio 12:1

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster 975 goes on sale internationally beginning April 2022; in the US starting at $13,499 for the Vivid Black and $13,899 for the colour options. In Canada, the Vivid Black starts at $16,499, and $16,999 for the non-black upgrades.

If 975cc is too much, check out these other great beginner cruiser motorcycles.