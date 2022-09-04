2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Review

While it may seem like just about every new car these days is going the route of pure EV (electric vehicle), there are still many that offer options in terms of propulsion.

Take the Tucson, for example, Hyundai’s popular compact crossover that is sold as a gas hybrid (or HEV, for high efficiency vehicle), a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and with an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The Tucson, which is all-new as a fourth generation 2022 model, is proof positive that while the march towards fully electrified fleets continues, the demand for vehicles with more conventional powertrains remains strong. To wit, the Tucson is Hyundai’s top seller in the U.S. with more than 98,000 units sold through July 31. To date, there are seven models in the entire Hyundai SUV lineup.

2022 Tucson Hybrid. Photo: Hyundai

The focus of this review is the Tucson Hybrid, which is sold in multiple trims in both the U.S. and Canada.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Price & Trims

The Tucson Hybrid is available in three grades in the U.S. and two in Canada. All are equipped with standard AWD.

U.S. pricing

For the U.S. market, the base Blue ($29,750 USD) trim is equipped with standard heated front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights, 8-inch touchscreen multimedia display with wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and more.

SEL Convenience vs Limited

The mid-level SEL Convenience ($32,350 USD) adds plus 19-inch wheels, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, wireless device charging, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and more.

The range-topping Limited ($38,050 USD) comes delivers leather-trimmed seating, 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen with navigation, surround view monitor, heated steering wheel and more.

Canadian pricing

In Canada, the Luxury grade ($41,650 CAD) comes with a long list of standard kit including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, 8-inch multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, exterior LED lighting, 19-inch wheels and a lot more.

Moving up to the Ultimate trim ($44,350 CAD) adds embedded navigation to its 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen, along with Blind View Monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Highway Driving Assist and more.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Interior

Regardless of trim, the cabin confines of the Tucson Hybrid are reasonably spacious and comfortable. The seating, especially those finished in leather, is quite comfortable and there’s a lot of head and legroom both up front and in the back.

As with many SUVs, the Tucson Hybrid has a large greenhouse which is good for both front and rearward visibility. The rear seating area can accommodate three adults and the 60-40 rear seatbacks can flipped down to deliver up to 74.4 cu. ft. (2,108 liters) of cargo space, or 38.7 cu. ft. (1,097 liters) if left upright.

As for design and materials, everything is well laid out with finishes that feel good to the touch and have straightforward operation. The digital screens offer deep levels of customization and data displays but navigating through them isn’t difficult.

Speaking of features, all Tucson Hybrids come with an impressive level of standard content, including headed front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, 8-inch (at minimum) multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and a lot more. A console gear shifter of some sort would be better than a row of buttons, but I guess you can’t have everything.

Performance & Drive Impressions

All Tucson Hybrids are powered by Hyundai’s venerable 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor, lithium-ion battery pack and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Total system output is rated at 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. (180 hp / 195 lb-ft. from the turbo four), with a combined fuel consumption rating of between 36 – 38 mpg, depending on grade, in the U.S., and 6.4 L / 100km in Canada.

2022 Tucson Hybrid. Photo: Hyundai

On the road, the Tucson Hybrid delivers spritely performance that won’t knock your socks off but is still quick enough for an everyday commute or weekend trip. The presence of a traditional automatic transmission banishes rubbery CVT badness in favor of direct engagement and better modulation through throttle application.

It just feels better. As for ride comfort and cabin noise – it’s a hybrid. Even when the gas engine comes on under load, it’s quiet, and the ride is quite plush thanks in part to thicker-sidewall all-season tires. Finally, the max tow rating is listed at 2,000 pounds which isn’t huge, but there if you need it.

Takeaway

The Tucson Hybrid has a lot going for it. It offers aggressive Hyundai styling that makes its competitors appear almost dull by comparison, it offers a lot of content for money, even with its entry-level trims and it delivers impressive fuel efficiency.

In addition, Hyundai has packed it full of popular technology that’s easy to use, along with a strong offering of advanced safety kit. All-wheel drive is pretty much a necessity in Canada and many parts of the U.S. in winter, so its good to see it offered across the model range on both sides of the border.

Competition in the compact crossover segment is intense, but it’s not hard to see why the Tucson Hybrid is a popular choice.