2022 Jeep Compass Towing Capacity: A Closer Look & Chart

The Jeep Compass has been around in the competitive compact crossover SUV sector since 2006, and has in recent years become a very popular model in the US (though not ranking well with Consumer Reports), also gaining strong sales numbers in China and Brazil.

Compact or not, when it comes to an SUV, one number that potential buyers are always interested in is the towing capacity. How much can the latest Jeep Compass for the 2022 model year tow? How does it compare to the competition. Here’s a closer look.

What’s the Towing Capacity for the 2022 Jeep Compass?

Let’s begin by looking at the towing capacity number. For the 2022 model, it stands at 2,000-lbs (907kg). That means that for the new model year the towing capacity hasn’t changed from any of its predecessors.

How does this compare to other compact SUVs? Let’s compare:

Vehicle Towing Capacity lbs (kgs) Compared to Compass 2022 Jeep Compass 2,000 (907) Equal 2022 Ford Escape 1,500 to 3,500 (680 to 1,586) -500 to +1,500 lbs 2021 Mazda CX-5 2,000 (907) Equal 2021 Subaru Crosstrek 1,500 (680) -500 lbs 2021 Nissan Rogue 1,350 (612) -650 lbs 2022 Toyota RAV4 3,500 (1,586) +1,500 lbs

From this we can determine that the 2022 Jeep Compass manages to beat out a number of close competitors in the compact crossover SUV segment, but not all. It’s still bested by the likes of the Ford Escape (select models) and the Toyota RAV4. Though does beat the Subaru Forester’s towing abilities at 1500 lbs.

The Jeep Gladiator isn’t an SUV, but for those perhaps cross shopping the two models, here’s the Gladiator’s towing capacity.

2022 Jeep Compass power and performance

The 2022 Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.4L Tigershark 4-cylinder engine that outputs 177-hp and 172 lb-ft of torque and is paired to either a 6-speed or 9-speed automatic transmission. The 9-speed transmission is used on the more powerful 4×4 models, which also have the 2,000-lbs of towing capacity.

What Can the 2022 Jeep Compass Tow?

2022 Jeep Compass. Photo: Jeep

With a capacity of 2,000-lbs, what exactly can the 2022 Jeep Compass safely tow? Let’s look at some examples below. All of the following things could typically fall within a 2,000-lb capacity:

Small watercraft – boats, jet skis (1-3 depending on weight)

Snowmobiles – 2 with a trailer to ride on would be within the Compass’ capacity

Small fishing boat

Teardrop trailers

Utility trailers

About 4 kayaks along with trailer to put them in

An A-frame camper

A motorcycle, possibly 2 depending on the overall size

And more…

Jeep Compass ADAS Technology to make towing even easier

The Compass for the 2022 model year comes with a number of advanced driver assistance systems that can help make towing an easier task. One new ADAS addition for 2022 is the Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving feature (available on select Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models). It includes lane centering, adaptive cruise control, which helps keep the vehicle steady with less input from the driver.

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Photo: Jeep

On top of that, the 2022 model will also include Traffic Sign Recognition, which adds supplemental road sign information for the driver that pertains to trailering safety and other factors. It’s also available on the Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models. On top of that, there’s a surround-view camera so you can get a good view of the trailered vehicle’s surroundings as you’re trying to park.

Other 2022 Jeep Compass Changes to know about

Here’s a shortlist of some other significant changes to the new Compass: