Subaru Forester Towing Capacity: A Closer Look

The Forester may be Subaru’s most popular model, but the compact SUV isn’t particularly known for its towing capabilities. Nor is its larger Outback sibling, for that matter, which just recently received an increase in pulling power now rated at 3,000 lb. You’ll need the Subaru Ascent’s 5,000 lb. towing for the big stuff.

But what about the latest generation Forester? We’re not talking big RVs here, but can it tow smaller campers, boats, and lighter weekend toys with relative ease? Does the Forester’s Trailer Stability Assist really make a difference? Let’s take a closer look.

At 3,000 lbs., the Forester’s towing capacity is twice as nice (but only with an upgrade)

The current Forester has a 1,500 lb. towing capacity as standard on the base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels. That’s not very impressive, we know. But there’s good news: for 2022 the Forester features up to 3,000 of towing capacity and an available accessory Class II hitch receiver. While 3,000 lb. towing is standard on the more rugged Forester Wilderness new for 2022.

New Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru New Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

All trims — from the base to range-topping Touring — find the same 2.5L engine paired to Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT. Best part? They get symmetrical all-wheel drive as standard — definitely a plus for towing performance.

The new engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque; a decent increase from the outgoing 170 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Forester’s towing capacity chart per year

Forester generation Year Towing capacity (lbs.) 1st generation 1997 1,100 lbs. 2nd generation 2002 up to 1,300 lbs. 3rd generation 2008 up to 1,400 lbs. 4th generation 2014 1,500 lbs. 5th generation 2019 1,500 lbs. Forester 2022/2023 1,500 lbs. Forester with Class II hitch receiver 2022/2023 3,000 lbs. Forester Wilderness 2022/2023 3,000 lbs.

Today, 1,500 lbs. isn’t enough for weightier items like a proper RV and such, but if you’re looking to haul more reasonable things including a pair of canoes, a single-axle trailer, motorcycle, or jet-ski, you’ll be alright.

Reality is, Forester owners typically aren’t large families — they’re empty-nesters or perhaps a growing family with one or two small children. Thus, in a smaller compact offering like this won’t, nor is expected, to haul anything huge. But enough to enjoy a good long weekend away.

Trailer Stability Assist now standard

Now, keeping the long-running SUV’s towing abilities in check, the most significant feature is the Trailer Stability Assist — a standard on the 2019 Forester redesign.

Essentially, the system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and then can brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer. But like any technology, this is only in place to assist, as the name implies — the responsibility of a driver towing a trailer is making sure the trailer is loaded correctly.

2023 Subaru Forester 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Other Forester safety features for more confident towing

The newer Forester adds some nice items that provide towing customers some assurances on the road. LED Steering Responsive Headlights and High Beam Assist now standard on all trim levels.

Also new for this 5th-generation Forester is the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which provides the driver with individual tire pressure — a simple tech feature but one that adds towing confidence nonetheless.

All Forester owners now also get Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard, also a huge bonus seeing as this was initially a fairly expensive safety feature when first introduced back in 2013.

Takeaway: final thoughts on the Subaru Forester’s towing capacity

While compact SUVs like the Forester are not known for, nor required to, tow those larger boats and campers. Going from 1,500 lb. to 3,000 lb. is a huge bonus. You’ll need the Class II hitch receiver to gain those double rating numbers, but 3,000 lb. comes standard on the Forester Wilderness.

2023 Subaru Forester photos