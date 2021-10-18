Inside the Next-Generation 2022 Lexus LX 600 Full-Size SUV

After three impressive generations the Lexus LX returns with a complete redesign for 2022. The fourth-generation LX 600 rolls out with a new version of the next-gen Land Cruiser (which sadly won’t be arriving to North America). While it’s true the basics haven’t really changed as the manufacturer retains the “body-on-frame” build for the LX 600, it’s the interior of the new SUV we’re focused on.

Powering the LX is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. Weight has also been reduced by 441 pounds, and the new Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system and Electric Power Steering (EPS) gives the vehicle a balanced bearing and stability while turning, accelerating or decelerating in any driving condition.

But let’s get into the big hauler’s interior.

LX 600’s Main Cabin Features

Designed for utmost comfort and usability you’d expect from a premium full-size SUV, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 will seat four to seven occupants depending on trim level. The trim levels are Standard, Premium, Luxury, and two new ones: Ultra Luxury and F Sport.

The Ultra Luxury comes with a four-seat configuration, the Standard with two rows to seat five, while Premium, Luxury and F Sport will feature three rows to seat seven.

Below, a quick interior comparison between the 2013 LX 570 and the new 2022 LX 600:

19.3-inches of screen access

With Lexus’ first dual display configuration, the interface is equipped with; a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen. With a variety of views, instrumentation and control adjustments, it is designed to give a more comfortable driving experience.

The upper screen shows navigation, audio controls and the different Multi-Terrain Monitor modes. The lower screen shows the climate control screen while also serving as a support screen for the Multi-Terrain system. This ultimately allows the driver to monitor driving conditions more safely without having to switch the display.

Another notable feature is the screen’s new Human Machine Interface; user interaction is enhanced through sight, touch and voice, without compromising accessibility needs.

Luxury Seats

To give an unparalleled comfort level, special attention is paid to the rear passenger space. The front seat can move forward, with a reclining angle that can reach 48 degrees. In addition, the rear seat display can fold down to allow for visibility and maximum leg space.

2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim. Photo: Lexus

There’s also a footrest behind the front passenger seat that can be deployed to provide maximum comfort. The seats are shaped in such a manner that a secure posture is maintained and unwanted movement is suppressed in any driving condition.

The rear control panel was not overlooked; the cup holders are equipped with a lid, which when closed, can be used as a note table. It also features a large console box that gives storage space, DC power supply, USB and headphone jacks; all giving added functionality.

Extra features like sunshades on the side and quarter windows, reading lights, overhead ceiling vents, Rear Seat Entertainment System are all made standard.

Inside the F SPORT: an LX first

2022 Lexus LX 600 F-Sport. Photo: Lexus

The F SPORT grade is a first for the LX series with its unique design touches and sporty handling Lexus’ F Sport is known for.

Aside from the new and exclusive 22-inch forged aluminium wheels and jet-black chrome grille frame, The LX 600 F SPORT features textured genuine leather for improved style and grip. There is a custom crafted F designed seat that enhances hold against lateral g-forces. F SPORT grade is exclusively offered as Ultra White exterior with Circuit Red interior.

This ramped up grade offers performance tuned response and stability only the grade can produce with uniquely tuned standard front and rear performance dampers, a Torsen LSD and a rear stabilizer.

The full-size luxury SUV, with its totally redesigned features stands as the flagship in Lexus’ growing and diversified SUV portfolio, including the redesigned compact 2022 Lexus NX we reviewed here, and is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022.

