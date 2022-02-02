2022 Ford Maverick Lariat: Premium Vibes, Small Truck

The Blue Oval introduced the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat in June 2021, boasting solid engine performance, crossover-like ride and handling, stylish cabin, and a low starting price. With a length of 199.7 inches and a height of 68.7 inches, this pickup truck is not only the smallest in Ford’s lineup but also one of the shortest in the US market. Ford offers it only in one body style: a four-door crew cab with a 54.4-inch cargo box.

The only downside of the Maverick is its small bed, low towing capacity and off-road ability, and the use of rigid plastic materials in the interior. But, at the starting price of $19,995 for the base XL, making it the least pricey new pickup in the North American market, it’s hard to complain.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2022 Maverick comes in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat, which is the fully-loaded variant with all the bells and whistles. This post will focus on the Lariat and share its key features with you.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Interior with the Lariat Luxury Package

The Maverick compact truck comes equipped with a substandard yet joyful interior. While we find hard plastic at various places, the styling is daring and striking on the whole. The contrasting interior texture and colour make the environment graceful.

Furthermore, Ford offers a few ingenious cargo management solutions; the best among them are Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) slots. The company conceived them for a range of removable accessories such as cup holders and grocery bag hooks.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ford also intends to offer slot geometry for the public, permitting owners to 3D-print their individual solutions. You can find one such slot at the rear center console and some in the huge binnacle beneath the back seat. The automaker claims that the room is big enough for a completely inflated volleyball and a couple of inline skates.

Another neat facility in the Lariat is the slotted door armrests, dividing the window buttons from the elbow rest. The slot forms a vertical area over the door pocket for a 1-liter bottle container as well as lets the back seat hold a mountain bike, with the back tire fitting keeping the bike straight.

The Maverick Lariat makes your journeys enjoyable through an 8-inch touch screen with simple menus, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can set the climate and audio through well-position buttons and knobs on the dash. The only problem is the dull resolution, making it tough to use it in direct sunlight.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Lariat gets rubbery faux leather seats, unlike cloth seats in the XL and XLT. Furthermore, the optional Co-Pilot360 Assist for Lariat adds adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and rear parking sensors. The Lariat also receives a 6.5-inch productivity display instead of a 4.2-inch screen on the XL and XLT.

The standard features for the Lariat include push-button start, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, two additional USB ports, and 18-inch wheels.

Ford Maverick Lariat Luxury Package

The Lariat Luxury Package, as seen in these pictures, costs you an additional $3,340, allowing you to benefit from remote start, front seats & steering wheel with heat function, an eight-speaker stereo, wireless device charging, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, a spray-in bed liner, bed lighting, and a trailer hitch receiver.

Ford Maverick Lariat Price and Pictures

The starting price for the Maverick Lariat Hybrid in the US is $25,490, while the EcoBoost costs $26,575. The all-wheel-drive setup will cost an additional $2,220 on top of that. In Canada, the 2022 Maverick Lariat starts at C$34,750.

Here’s our Maverick vs Ranger comparison and size difference, if you’re cross-shopping Ford’s two small pickups.

